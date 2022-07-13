Court order: NCP gives reason for board composition of BEDC, others

Latest News
By Joseph Inokotong - Abuja
board composition of BEDC, Magistrate's absence stalls arraignment of retired NAF officer, Bilal over alleged threat to life, judge who dissolved marriage, Appeal Court adjourns suit, Release Ukpo’s biodata to Ekweremadu, Court restrains Kano govt, Plateau High Court sentences three to death over murder, Police arraigns 38 years old man, Alade Market construction: Company raises alarm on disobedience to court order, Court vindicates Warri chief, Court INEC from ending registration, use of Hijab in schools, Court remands blogger, Court remands man in Warri prison over alleged blackmail of Delta cleric, 5 Staff of Cheda, forgery felony in Ondo, Alleged sexual abuse, Court orders Lagos govt, Court permits landlord, My wife children frequently, PDP's suit against Buhari, 2023: Political appointees drag APC, INEC to court over disqualification threats, 60-year-old man, one other jailed in Ondo for forging late cocoa farmer signature, Senior lawyer sues AGF, Two ex-FIRS chiefs bag 5-year jail term each over income tax certificate forgery, court remands 28-year-old man, Unfreeze 18 frozen accounts belonging to lawyer, Court orders CBN Gov, Court sentences driver to five years imprisonment for stealing diesel, Suspected kidnapper remanded,, Man, 34, in court for allegedly attempting to strangle mother, Court quashes charge, Court dismisses APC's appeal on Akwa-Ibom party leadership tussle, Court remands apprentice , Court frees Ex-NNPC GMD, Court sentences father, Court convicts 73-year-old revenue, FCT designates special courts, After 33 years of marriage, man seeks divorce, says wife always beats him, Court declares seats of 20 Cross River lawmakers vacant for defecting from PDP to APC, pornography My wife My wife denies me sex, Ex-Chief of Air Staff of N66m , Court dismisses Deji of Akure suit, Ondo Judge withdraws from suit over bias allegations, Court strikes out bail granted, Court remands 15 suspected kidnappers at Abolongo correctional facility, Oyo, NICON: Court orders committal proceedings in person against AMCON MD, BPE DG, others, Court slates April 8 , Court remands job seeker , Anambra businesswoman drags cleric to court over alleged N4m fraud, judgement debt to Akwa Ibom , Court orders NNPC, Mobil to pay N82bn judgement debt to Akwa Ibom communities, Court discharges, Anambra court frees three murder suspects, sentences one to 21 years imprisonment, Don, 4 others arraigned over forgery of chieftaincy documents, constitution, Bayelsa Fixes LGA elections, elevation of Ibadan Baales/Mogajis, Court sentences two persons, Court sentences woman to nine years imprisonment for kidnapping 3-yr-old girl, Court adjourns sitting, suit by Aregbesola's loyalist, Court sentences sex offender to life imprisonment, Court sentences man to life imprisonment for impregnating daughter, Court remands Kunle Poly, 2 others over Idumota’s mayhem, Court bars FG from direct funding of Police from Federation Account, Spare parts seller, one other jailed for cybercrime in Kwara, Businessman bags life imprisonment for defiling, impregnating 14-year-old wife’s niece, Court restrains APC from swearing in Benue Chairman, Treasurer, Asst. Secretary-elect, Court sentences three to 17-yr, Court grants Saipem MD, Delta Chief Judge frees four awaiting trial inmates in Warri prison, raids on Justice Odili's residence, Elevation of Ibadan High, Court sentences welder to death by hanging for stabbing carpenter to death in Kogi

The National Council on Privatisation (NCP) has explained that the Board composition of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC) and the other four DisCos was concluded three days before the Federal High Court issued an interim order.

The explanation came after the NCP’s attention was drawn to an Interim Order of the Federal High Court dated July 8, 2022, in respect of a Suit between Vigeo Power Limited vs. Fidelity Bank Plc and 7 Others over the Board composition of BEDC.

In a statement issued on Wednesday by Mr Alex A. Okoh, Director-General of the Bureau of Public Enterprises (BPE), he reiterated that the government’s action was to safeguard the industry and support Market Stabilisation through restructuring and repositioning to serve the citizens of the franchise area better.

He added that Government will work to ensure no service disruptions during these transitions as it remains committed to supporting the Nigerian Electricity Supply Industry to serve Nigerians better.

The statement reads in part: “The attention of the National Council on Privatisation (NCP or Council) has been drawn to an Interim Order of the Federal High Court dated July 8, 2022, in respect of a Suit between Vigeo Power Limited vs. Fidelity Bank Plc and 7 Others over the Board composition of Benin Electricity Distribution Company (BEDC).

“Following this unfortunate development, it has become imperative for Council to educate both the staff of BEDC and the public; particularly those within the BEDC franchise area comprising Edo, Delta, Ondo and the Ekiti States of the steps taken by the Federal Government regarding the Board composition of the various Electricity Distribution Companies across the country which were concluded on the 5th of July, 2022 and published/aired in the print and electronic media across the country and indeed the globe.

ALSO READ FROM  NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

“Therefore, the National Council on Privatisation wishes to state that the Board composition of both BEDC and the other four (4) DisCos was concluded on July 5, 2022, three (3) days before the purported Court Order.”

Mr Okoh further stated that Fidelity Bank informed Council, vide its Secretariat, the Bureau of Public Enterprises, that they have activated the call on the collateralised shares of Vigeo Power Limited in BEDC.

He added that Fidelity Bank’s action is a contractual and commercial intervention between the Core Investor (Vigeo Power Limited) and the lender, as BPE is involved because of the 40 per cent shareholding of the Government in the BEDC.

The BPE’s Director-General advised the general public to be “appropriately guided.”

You might also like
Latest News

NCP approves fast-tracking of work on Zungeru power plant

Latest News

Reps seek FG intervention over disconnection of electricity supply to Ife South for…

Latest News

Ondo 2020: NMA President Joins Guber Race

Latest News

In 12 months, DisCos records 10% improvement in revenue collection

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More