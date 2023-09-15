Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described democracy that nurtures poverty, unemployment, lack of peace and security as a failure.

Obasanjo stated this while inaugurating the 34.85 kilometres Oyo-Iseyin road project, on Friday.

The former president said democracy would only be considered worthwhile if it guarantees peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society.

Obasanjo said: “Democracy that nurtures poverty is abortion. Democracy that nurtures unemployment is failure.

Democracy that nurtures lack of peace and security must be thrown overboard. “Democracy dividends must involve peace, security, stability, prosperity, wealth creation, employment and the wholesomeness of the society.

“That is when democracy will continue to survive and people will feel that democracy is a worthwhile system of government that must be embraced.”

Speaking further, Obasanjo said there were elected officials whose performance in office amounted to a waste of votes.

He praised the Oyo State governor for his strides in governance, urging him to take agriculture more seriously, to remain a pacesetter.

Noting that Oyo State was presently top cassava producer in Nigeria, Obasanjo said the state had a potential and comparative advantage to be top producer of several other crop produce and livestock.

Obasanjo proceeded to inaugurate the Iseyin campus of the Ladoke Akintola University of Technology.

Speaking on the inauguration, Governor Seyi Makinde said the state built roads linking the zones of the state with a view to stem rural-urban migration.

He said the state built roads bearing in mind its economic significance and the need to boost the Internally Generated Revenue (IGR).





Makinde assured that upon ensuring the interconnectivity of zones, he would give attention to inner roads, many of which have become dilapidated.

On the College of Agricultural Sciences and Renewable Natural Resources, Iseyin, Makinde said 1,533 students will be resuming at the college in the next few weeks.

Speaking on the vacant Alaafin stool, Makinde warned those he said were fighting over the stool.

Describing the stool as too important to be filled by just anyone, Makinde asserted that the Alaafin stool was not for sale.

Makinde said: “Some abuse me that I have not appointed Obas. I have appointed the king of Iseyin. So I look forward to coming back for the coronation and handing the staff of the office to the new Aseyin.

“For Oyo people, we have linked Iseyin to Oyo. Those of you fighting over Alaafin of Oyo should stop. Those who have collected money from people should know that Alaafin stool is not for sale. It is so important to Yoruba land that we will not sell it. For those who have collected money, I will take them to the EFCC.”

