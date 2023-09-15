The Elegushi of Ikate Kingdom, Oba Saheed Ademola Elegushi ( Kushenla lll), has called for prompt investigation into the incident that led to the untimely death of 27-year-old artiste, Ilerioluwa Aloba popularly called Mohbad, with a view to establishing the remote cause.

The monarch made the call on Friday through his Media Office in a statement made available to newsmen in Lagos, in reaction to what he described as “a widely syndicated falsehood and misinformation’ about him, concerning the young artist’s sudden death.

It be recalled that one music promoter, Samson Erinfolami Balogun aka Sam Larry, alleged to be close to the palace, was reported to have constantly been threatening Mohbad’s life, a development which the late artist was said to have petitioned the police about before his untimely death.

In a statement signed by Lead Partner, Lambert and Curtis, Deyemi Saka, the monarch expressed his heartfelt sympathy and the entire Royal Family to the parents, siblings, friends and other well-wishers of Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, but quickly washed his hands off Erinfolami Balogun, denying any knowledge of the entire palace about him.

According to Oba Elegushi, the said “Erinfolami Balogun is not known to the Palace of Elegushi and the entire Royal Family and is also not a member of the family,” noting that the monarch “as a public figure and a Father to all and in particular everyone in His Royal Majesty’s Kingdom and domain, taking pictures with Kabiyesi is not a proof of a ‘special’ relationship.”

Elegushi said rather it was a testament to the open door policy and new approach to traditional leadership which was not peculiar to him, pointing out that any interpretation beyond such was a misrepresentation of fact.

He, therefore, “urge the general public to discountenance insinuations and innuendos aimed with the malicious posts being circulated on using His Royal Majesty’s might to prevent the law from taking its course as hoax of blackmail.”