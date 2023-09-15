Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has opened discussions with the Nasarawa Government with the aim to collaborate on the development of the rail line and road network from Apo to Keffi, and the completion of the road network from Abacha Barracks to Masaka.

Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister, Nyesome Wike disclosed this to newsmen on Friday when Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa State visited him in his office in Abuja.

Wike assured that “the role of Nasarawa state as regards the development of the FCT cannot be overemphasised. Privately, we have spoken about this, and for everybody who understands that FCT is at the centre; we have boundaries with Niger, Kogi, Kaduna and Nasarawa states. But of all the states, Nasarawa is the biggest, and very close to us. So, if we want to talk about development, we must work together, which is very key.

“You have identified so many issues that you had discussed with my predecessor. The problem we have is so many awards of contracts without execution. We have projects littered left, right and centre without financial backing, so we are trying to see how we can identify the major ones that we need that will stimulate development.

“Abuja cannot grow if you don’t do anything that would also positively impact on Nasarawa state. Metro line is key but very expensive. What I can tell you is that we will discuss further with you on these two issues raised; the Metro line and the Abacha Barracks (Mogadishu Cantonment). So the one we can do, we go ahead and achieve it, and if another person come, he or she takes another one, because no development can be completed in our time.

“We can’t solve all the problems but do as you can that people will appreciate that you laid the foundation for the opening of the two areas. I can assure you that were are going to work together. The issue of security is also important. We are at the receiving end, anything that happens in Niger, Nasarawa, Kogi and Kaduna states, they (people) run down here (Abuja). So it is an issue that we must work together to tackle the issue of insecurity, we cannot run away from it.

“I’m trying to see how we can convocate a meeting between neighbouring states and FCT, so that we can put our heads together and get a system that we can see how we can tackle insecurity, because we cannot do it alone. So people like you I think will make sure that the renewed hope agenda of the President can be achieved. Be assured that together we will work together, and make sure that the problem is tackled or reduced to the barest minimum.”

Earlier, Gov. Sule said that the visit was to congratulate Wike for the well-deserved appointment as the minister of the FCT and to also discuss the issue of development for mutual benefits.

He pointed out that over 40 per cent of people working in Abuja were residing in Nasarawa State, stressing the need for partnership for development.

“Running projects, implementing, concluding and commissioning them, you have done more than any other governor we have seen in our time, and we believe that you will be able to repeat exactly what you have done, and if you do, Nigeria will be the greatest beneficiary in the FCT.

“In this same hall, Hon. Minister, I also met with your predecessor, and we discussed so many issues, which we have met part of our own bargain. You may need to know that close to 40% of those who work in the FCT, actually live in Nasarawa state, and that is the reason why we have this road from Abacha Barracks down into the border that is so difficult to define. But we have a lot of opportunities that we tap into.





“Just about 5 kilo Meters from Maitama II, we do have about 13,000 hectares of land, it is an initiative of our previous governor, we came in and took care of most of the other agreement. We called Guruku Kabusu area. That is one area that we came and sold to the FCT, that we can jointly build another Kigali and Dubai. We can’t do it alone, we can only do it with the help of the FCT, then we can build a clean city that everybody will look forward to.

“We discovered that at the FCT, you have the opportunity of two additional Metro line or railway. We discussed with the previous Minister, that whatever it is that we don’t want free meal, Nasarawa state will bring its own part of the bargain, from Apo all the way to Keffi, which the state had initiated and discussed with CCECC, that are willing to do.”

Meanwhile, the Minister of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Mr Nyesom Wike on Friday handed over Nissan Semi SUV vehicles to 10 3rd Class Chiefs in the Federal Capital and promised improved welfare for traditional leaders.

The 3rd Class Shiefs were those from Gomani, Yaba, Bwari, Pai, Garki, Jiwa, Wako, Rubochi, Gwargwarda, and Zuba Chiefdoms.

