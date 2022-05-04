Democracy for the rich

Recently, political parties in the country, in preparation for the 2023 general election pegged the price of interest and nomination forms beyond the reach of ordinary and competent Nigerians who wish to contest the forthcoming elections. The outrageous cost of forms has become the topic of discussion in a country where high rate of income inequality takes a toll. It has also come at a time when President Muhammadu Buhari in 2018 signed the not-too-young-to-run bill into law which would pave the way for active participation of young Nigerians into the country’s politics.

In 2015, President Muhammadu Buhari complained that he did not have enough money to buy his nomination form which cost N27.5 million. The President was able to purchase the form through crowd funding and other donations. If Buhari as former military head of state in 2015 could not afford his party’s form, one is confused on how a retired public servant with the passion to join politics and serve could do that. Sadly, President Buhari is a direct beneficiary of his party. One is surprised, why under his watch, APC wants to shun other Nigerians from exercising their constitutional responsibility on the basis of being poor.

In Nigeria, democracy means different things to the poor segment of the population. The masses are relegated and turned to mere voters during elections. After new leadership emerge, the supposed dividends of democracy become elusive. No wonder these failed politicians with their money-bag politics cleverly manipulate the voters. They bribe their way to victory. What are the ways out for this brazen attack on our fledgling democracy? Nigerians should quickly evaluate these parties’ ideologies before giving them their mandate in 2023.

By Ibrahim Pambegua, Kaduna State.