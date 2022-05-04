We’ll make Edo arts and cultural capital of Nigeria —Commissioner

Niger Delta
By Hendrix Oliomogbe | Benin City
Edo flags off free medical services for over 4000 residents, development in riverine communities, people representation in Assembly, Obaseki doles out N4 million, Obaseki presents 2022 budget, Edo, Obaseki's 5th year anniversary,Edo PDP stakeholders meeting ends in stalemate as members allege doctoring of leaders' list, 10 months into second term, Obaseki appoints two special advisers, Edo govt compensates farmers, Obaseki makes vaccination compulsory, Etsako club 81, Obaseki to flag off, Edo govt creates animal, Edo PDP factional chairman, Obaseki snubs PDP, Appeal court faults Edo, edo Obaseki restates commitment, N60bn printed money controversy
Obaseki

The Edo State Government has expressed its intention to make the state the arts and cultural capital of Nigeria.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the World Dance Day, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Prince Bamidele Obaitan, said that one of such initiatives, the proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA), Benin, would make the state the premier destination for culture and tourism in Africa.

Obaitan commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for giving approval for the ministry to inaugurate culture clubs in 2018 across schools in the state and series of events to aid the promotion of arts and culture of the Edo people.

At the event which featured various cultural dance groups from across the state, the commissioner described dance as a unique and important form of art.

Obaitan called on all custodians and stakeholders of arts and culture to continue to complement the state government’s efforts in its promotion.

He canvassed for the preservation of the state’s rich arts and cultural heritage for the benefit of future generations.

You might also like
Niger Delta

Ayu inaugurates projects in Delta

Niger Delta

Edo to support STEM education for women

Niger Delta

Ede Dafinone lauds Omo-Agege for prospering Urhoboland, declares interest for Senate

Niger Delta

Investment in malaria control yields remarkable returns —Commissioner

Comments

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More