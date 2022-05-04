We’ll make Edo arts and cultural capital of Nigeria —Commissioner

The Edo State Government has expressed its intention to make the state the arts and cultural capital of Nigeria.

Speaking at an event organised to mark the World Dance Day, the Commissioner for Arts, Culture, Tourism and Diaspora Affairs, Prince Bamidele Obaitan, said that one of such initiatives, the proposed Edo Museum of West African Arts (EMOWAA), Benin, would make the state the premier destination for culture and tourism in Africa.

Obaitan commended Governor Godwin Obaseki for giving approval for the ministry to inaugurate culture clubs in 2018 across schools in the state and series of events to aid the promotion of arts and culture of the Edo people.

At the event which featured various cultural dance groups from across the state, the commissioner described dance as a unique and important form of art.

Obaitan called on all custodians and stakeholders of arts and culture to continue to complement the state government’s efforts in its promotion.

He canvassed for the preservation of the state’s rich arts and cultural heritage for the benefit of future generations.