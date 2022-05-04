Okowa’s aide empowers Amai community youths

The Amai community in Ukwani Local Government Area of Delta State came alive recently, when an indigene, Buchi Franklin Omenogor, empowered some youths as a way of taking them from the streets in line with the state government’s policy on job creation.

Some of the equipment presented to the beneficiaries included sewing machines, motorcycles, hair dryers, grinding machines and others.

While presenting the items to beneficiaries, Omenogor, said he decided to embark on the project as his contribution towards making youths self-dependent.

Omenogor, who is a Special Assistant to the Governor on Youth Development, said that youths were the bedrock of every nation and, as such, should be mindful of the companies they keep, programmes they involve themselves in and actions they take, to enable them to become better leaders in future.

He advised them to anchor their lives on God and avoid shortcuts to success, which according to him can lead to destruction.

Omenogor prayed God to continue to strengthen the state's governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, provide him more grace to enable him to finish strong.





It will be recalled that Buchi Omenogor had earlier distributed writing materials to schools in Ndokwa nation and the state in general, including his alma mata, Alegbor Primary School and Keystone International Nursery, Primary and Secondary Schools at Effurun.

Some of the beneficiaries, including Oji Destiny, Ikogwe Nkechi,Otunuya Abigail, Etiyemonu Ijeoma, Loke Queen, Ishiekwene Tracy and Nmor Lucky described Omenogor as “a philanthropist that has borrowed a leaf from his father, Ambassador Dele Omenogor.”