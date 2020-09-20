Demise of Emir of Zazzau: I have lost a good friend ― Soun of Ogbomoso

Soun of Ogbomoso land, Oba Oladunni Oyewumi Ajagungbade III, has expressed sadness over the passing of Emir of Zazzau and Chairman of Kaduna State Emirate Council, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

Acknowledging his age-long personal relationship with the late Emir, Oba Oyewumi described the deceased as a reliable and dependable friend, adding that the exemplary qualities of the late Emir were worthy of emulation by all leaders.

Lamenting the demise of the monarch, the first class traditional ruler, who is also the Chancellor of Plateau State University, Bokkos, stressed that the traditional institution has lost a great asset.

In a condolence message by the monarch, signed by his Private Secretary, Toyin Ajamu, Oba Oyewumi extended his heartfelt condolences to the Zazzau Emirate Council, people and government of Kaduna State, over the sad loss.

“I was pained when I received the news of the passing of my good friend, Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris. My relationship with the late Alhaji Idris dates back to the early seventies. Up until his death, we had a blossom relationship. He was gentle, kind-hearted, urbane, forthright and dependable.

“The late Emir served the people of Zaria and its environs meritoriously. He was a strong advocate of peaceful co-existence among all tribes. The late monarch sustained the heritage of the revered stool of Zazzau Emirate. His demise is indeed a personal loss.”

The nonagenarian monarch while praying to Allah for the repose of the soul of Alhaji Idris, called on the deceased’s family to sustain the good legacies of the late Emir.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES

Fuel Tanker Goes Up In Flames At Anthony Inward Gbagada, Lagos

A fuel tanker has exploded at Anthony inward Gbagada, Lagos State. This happened as a result of the tanker losing control while on motion and fell sideways thereby leading to an explosion and got two unidentified vehicles burnt…

Lagos Govt To Close Ojota Interchange To Second Bridge For Three Months

The Lagos State government on Friday announced that it will close the popular Ojota interchange up to the second bridge in the area for three months beginning from Monday, September 21, for some repairs…

Mixed Reactions Over Gbajabiamila’s Engagement With African Speakers To Loose Africa From Stranglehold Of Foreign Debts

Hundreds of followers of the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila have continued to react to the twitter message on his official twitter handle: @femigbaja, on his engagement with his counterparts from Ethiopia, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal and South Africa on the planned collaboration in the joint task of loosening the stranglehold of foreign debt on our economies, ahead of the 2021 conference of African Speakers, scheduled to hold in Abuja…

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE