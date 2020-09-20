The Opportunity Political Parties under the umbrella of Coalition of United Political Parties (CUPP), on Sunday, hailed the victory of Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo State in the just governorship election in the state, describing it as a triumph of victory over anti-democratic tendencies in the country

This was contained in a statement made available to newsmen in Abuja by the National Spokesperson of the Coalition, Comrade IIkenga Imo Ugochinyere.

According to him, “there is no doubt that this is a hard-earned victory considering the tension that enveloped the nation’s political space ahead of the electoral contest.

“Opposition political parties view Obaseki’s victory and re-election for the second term as a triumph of people’s ultimate power to freely elect their leaders without any coercion.

“The people of Edo State, with the massive support given to Governor Obaseki, have spoken with a loud voice that they will no longer tolerate electoral rascality from people within and outside the state, no matter how highly-placed.

“They have, also with their action, shown Nigerian voters how to stand up against the All Progressives Congress bandit politics by resisting Governors Hope Uzodinma, Abdullahi Ganduje and Yahaya Bello who were unleashed on the state for the sole purpose of subverting people’s will as it happened in their various states.

“The CUPP also hails the neutrality of the Independent National Electoral Commission in this exercise. We see this as a promising sign for a new decent electoral order in the country. It is a welcome development.

“We also commend members of staff of the commission ad-hoc and permanent, which resisted pressure to swap results despite the heavy inducement and threats.

“Opposition political parties also wish to put on record the exceptional courage displayed by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State in ensuring that the people’s will prevails in Edo State.

“We salute this dependable and courageous democratic fighter for standing firm as a defender of the sanctity of the people’s ballot

“In rejoicing with Governor Obaseki, we urge him not to renege on the electoral promises that endeared him to the people of the state.

“The governor must reciprocate the people’s gesture by delivering good governance.”

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE