President Muhammadu Buhari has expressed shock and grief over the death of the Emir of Zazzau, Alhaji Shehu Idris.

He made his feeling known in a condolence message to Governor Nasir El-Rufai, the government and people of Kaduna State.

A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity) in Abuja on Sunday quoted him as saying: “With the passing of Alhaji Shehu Idris, Nigeria has lost one of its longest-reigning traditional monarchs whose contributions to the promotion of unity and peaceful coexistence among Nigerians cannot be forgotten for years to come.”

President Buhari added: ‘The Emir of Zazzau who ascended to the throne in 1975, had used his long reign to serve his people with dedication and identified with their aspirations at all times.”

He prayed to Allah to forgive the late Emir and grant his family and subjects the fortitude to bear the loss.

