Demand for restructuring: Southern governors entitled to their opinion ― Yakasai

ALHAJI Tanko Yakasai, a former special adviser on National Assembly matters to a former president, the late Shehu Shagari, has said that the Southern governors, in their demand for restructuring among others demands at a meeting at Asaba, are entitled to their opinions and other Nigerians are free to agree with their views or not.

This was just as he stated that “restructuring to my understanding is about changing our constitution.”

Making his views known to the Nigerian Tribune on Wednesday in Kano, Yakasai noted that “there is adequate provision in our constitution and we have institutions empowered to effect such changes.”

According to him, “Governors know how to go about doing that more than an ordinary citizen like me. As far as I know, no institution is empowered by our constitution, presidency, National Assembly or the judiciary to do that. Without amending the constitution to empower which ever legitimate body we want to convene, such is a dialogue.”

Alhaji Yakasai however while responding on banning of open grazing for cattle, disclosed that “I am not aware of any provision in our constitution that empowers any authority to deny any Nigerian citizen from exercising his rights guaranteed to the citizens by the constitution including open grazing.”

He said, “If any governor tries to deny any citizen his right as enshrined in our extant constitution, the judiciary is there to do the needful if approached.

“Our constitution provides for freedom of movement to herders, commuter transportation and other lawful activities. Constitution is our binding document and we must respect it.”

