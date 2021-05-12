Again, Nigeria plunged into darkness as national grid collapses

Nigerians were, on Wednesday, thrown into outer darkness as the national grid again suffered total system collapse.

It was gathered that that collapse, which occurred at about 11 am, was caused by voltage collapse at some parts of the grid.

While confirming the incident, the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) said it has commenced grid recovery immediately after the collapse, from Shiroro Generating Station to Katampe TS, Abuja through the Shiroro – Katampe line at 11:29 am, and also through Delta Generating Station to Benin Transmission Substation and has reached Osogbo and parts of Lagos.

The Company’s spokesperson, Mrs Ndidi Mbah, in a statement, said while the grid restoration and power restoration gradually progressed to other parts of the country, the cause of voltage collapse that precipitated the failure was being investigated.

“TCN appeals for patience as it works assiduously to ensure full restoration of the grid and consequently power supply to the remaining parts of the country,” it said.

