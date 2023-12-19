In fulfillment of his electoral promises to accommodate the interests of diverse groups in his Senatorial District, Senator Joel-Onowakpo Thomas, representing Delta South Senatorial District, under the platform of the All Progressives Congress (APC), in the red chambers, has appointed High Chief Augustine Seibi and Hon. (Chief) Uyoyou Edhekpo as Special Advisers.

While High Chief Augustine Seibi (JP), will serve as Senior Special Adviser on Chieftaincy, Cultural and Traditional Affairs, Hon. (Chief) Uyoyou Edhekpo, will administer as Senior Special Adviser on Women Affairs and Social Welfare.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo, who announced the appointment of the duo in a statement signed by him and made available to newsmen, said the appointments were carefully considered and made with the overall aim of making his office more accessible to the good people of Delta South Senatorial District level.

While congratulating the appointees, he used the singular opportunity to appeal to all Delta South constituents and the general public to cooperate with them, and others who have been appointed before now for the overall interest of the senatorial district.

It be recalled that Senator Joel-Onowakpo had earlier on, appointed 4 ethnic Senior Special Assistants {SSAs} representing the four ethnic nationalities in Delta South Senatorial District namely Isoko, Izon, Itsekiri and Urhobo.

Other appointments made before were eleven (11) Local Government Area (LGA) Liason officers spread across the eight local governments under the district, with Isoko South, Isoko North, Patani, Bomadi and Burutu having one each, while Warri South West, Warri South and Warri North, had two each because of their ethnic peculiarities.

Senator Joel-Onowakpo assured his constituents of robust engagements moving forward, stressing that these novel initiatives were being introduced to bring governance to the grassroots and for full participation by all.

READ ALSO FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE