The police command in Kaduna has rescued a kidnapped victim, after six months in captivity.

The state Public Relations Officer, ASP Mansir Hassan, said this when he spoke with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tuesday in Kaduna.

‘’On Monday at about 1600hours, our anticrime patrol mission in Madachi-Galadimawa area in Zaria Local Government Area had an encounter with some people suspected kidnappers.

“The operatives chased them and they took to their heels as result of that we rescued a kidnapped victim in their den.

‘’He was rushed to the Muslim Specialist Hospital, Zaria for medical attention,’’ Hassan said.

He said that in the course of investigation, it was discovered that the victim was kidnapped six months ago on his way to Kontagara in Niger.

“Efforts are on top gear to arrest the fleeing suspects.

“Efforts to trace his relatives are also in progress, further development will be communicated,“ Hassan said.

