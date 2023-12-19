Kano state Muslim clerics of three major sects have converged in the city to offer special prayers for the victory of the All Progressives Congress (APC), governorship candidate in the 2023 election, Nasiru Gawuna at the Supreme Court.

The clerics also prayed for the justices of the Governorship Election Petition Tribunal and of the Appeal Courts for the dispensation of justice over the petition filed by the APC.

It would be recalled that both the Tribunal and the appellate courts have declared Gawuna of the APC as the governor of the state in the March 2023 election.

The group of Ulamas which comprises Tijjaniyya, Izala and Kadiriyya offered prayers for the protection and guidance of the justices of the tribunal and Appeal Courts for returning what they described as the ‘stolen mandate’ of the people of Kano to Gawuna who they said was the legitimate winner of the election.

The Ulamas who were led by Sheikh Albakry Mikail of the Tijjaniyya, Malam Garba Yusuf Abubakar of the Izala and Professor Maibushira of the Kadiriyya sect urged the Supreme Court to look at the facts before it and affirm Gawuna as a legitimate winner of kano governorship seat.

According to Mallam Abubakar, the prayer is necessary to ensure that justice prevails over the emotional feelings of the supporters of NNPP in Kano.

He said: “We are gathered here to offer special prayers for both the justices of the Tribunal and the Appeal courts. We are equally calling on the justices of the Supreme Court to look carefully at the facts before it and do justice to the people of Kano State. So that their stolen mandate can be recovered.”

