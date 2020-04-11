Delta records third coronavirus case

Governor Ifeanyi Okowa of Delta State has confirmed the third case of coronavirus in the state.

Okowa made the disclosure, on Saturday, via a tweet on his verified Twitter handle.

He said the case was diagnosed at one of the isolation centres in Asaba, the state capital.

“We have just confirmed the third case of #COVID19 in Delta State. The patient, a male, was diagnosed today in Asaba, our state capital and is currently being managed by our healthcare professionals in one of our isolation centres.

“The patient is currently in a good state and responding to treatment. We have already begun to track all those that have had contact with him.

“The confirmation of this third case further reinforces our call for social distancing and a lockdown. All Christians should worship at home tomorrow.

“Again, I thank you all for your cooperation over these past few days, and I will continue to keep you all updated on any new developments,” he said.

