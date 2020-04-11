COVID-19: Chinese firm donates to Imo govt

The efforts of the Hope Uzodimma-led Government of Imo State at alleviating the hardship on the citizenry, brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic, received a major boost today, as a Chinese company, China Railway Beijing Engineering’s Nigeria

Limited, donated food items, sanitizers and other

items valued at over N10m, to the state government.

The items are for inward distributions to Imo citizens

as part of the company’s social responsibility contributions as palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings of the populace due to the lockdown

imposed to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.

Mr Tan Dwen, the company’s Business Manager, who

represented the Managing Director, Mr Fang Baixi,

handed over the items, at Imo International

Conference Centre (IICC), Owerri on Saturday, to

Chief C.O.C Akaolisa, the State Attorney General and

Commissioner for Justice, who represented the

Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.

Baixi pointed out that his organization is disturbed

by the hardship people, especially those in the rural

areas, would have to go through in these

trying times.

This is even as he noted that the lockdown was a necessity strategy to avert the spread of the deadly virus disease.

He enjoined the state government to ensure equitable distribution of the items especially to the widows, widowers, vunerable persons and the poorest of the poor, so as to alleviate their sufferings during this period of total lockdown.

Earlier, Mr Festus Mbisiogu of Shanghai Engineering

Works, who facilitated both the company’s visit to

Nigeria and the donations, expressed gratitude to the

company for their labour of love and assured of the

commitment of the company to partner with the state

government in her vision and mission of transforming

the state to greater heights.

Responding, the Governor’s representative thanked

the company for remembering the state at this time of need and prayed for God’s abundant blessings to be

up on them.

While advising them not to relent in their philantropic

gestures, he also assured them of informing the state

Governor of their visit and the donations as well as

ensuring that the masses are given the items as

directed.

Among the dignitaries who witnessed the

presentations are Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of

Staff to Imo State Government, Hon. Osita Nwaneri,

the Personal Assistant to the Governor on Special

Duties, Mr Charles Uzodinma and Obioma Okwara,

the General Manager and Chief Protocol Officer

respectively of Shanghai Engineering Works Nigeria