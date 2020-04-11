COVID-19: Chinese firm donates to Imo govt

The efforts of the Hope Uzodimma-led Government of Imo State at alleviating the hardship on the citizenry, brought about by the current coronavirus pandemic, received a major boost today, as a Chinese company, China Railway Beijing Engineering’s Nigeria
Limited, donated food items, sanitizers and other
Limited, donated food items, sanitizers and other
items valued at over N10m, to the state government.
The items are for inward distributions to Imo citizens
as part of the company’s social responsibility contributions as palliatives to ameliorate the sufferings of the populace due to the lockdown
imposed to check the spread of the Coronavirus pandemic.
Mr Tan Dwen, the company’s Business Manager, who
represented the Managing Director, Mr Fang Baixi,
handed over the items, at Imo International
Conference Centre (IICC), Owerri on Saturday, to
Chief C.O.C Akaolisa, the State Attorney General and
Commissioner for Justice, who represented the
Governor, Senator Hope Uzodinma.
ALSO READ: COVID-19: 10 out of remaining 17 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire discharged after testing negative in Osun
Baixi pointed out that his organization is disturbed
by the hardship people, especially those in the rural
areas, would have to go through in these
trying times.
This is even as he noted that the lockdown was a necessity strategy to avert the spread of the deadly virus disease.
He enjoined the state government to ensure equitable distribution of the items especially to the widows, widowers, vunerable persons and the poorest of the poor, so as to alleviate their sufferings during this period of total lockdown.
Earlier, Mr Festus Mbisiogu of Shanghai Engineering
Works, who facilitated both the company’s visit to
Nigeria and the donations, expressed gratitude to the
company for their labour of love and assured of the
commitment of the company to partner with the state
government in her vision and mission of transforming
the state to greater heights.
Responding, the Governor’s representative thanked
the company for remembering the state at this time of need and prayed for God’s abundant blessings to be
up on them.
While advising them not to relent in their philantropic
gestures, he also assured them of informing the state
Governor of their visit and the donations as well as
ensuring that the masses are given the items as
directed.
Among the dignitaries who witnessed the
presentations are Barr. Nnamdi Anyaehie, Chief of
Staff to Imo State Government, Hon. Osita Nwaneri,
Staff to Imo State Government, Hon. Osita Nwaneri,
the Personal Assistant to the Governor on Special
Duties, Mr Charles Uzodinma and Obioma Okwara,
the General Manager and Chief Protocol Officer
respectively of Shanghai Engineering Works Nigeria