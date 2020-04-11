COVID-19: 10 out of remaining 17 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire discharged after testing negative in Osun

Osun State governor, Mr Gboyega Oyetola, on Saturday disclosed that 10 patients out of the remaining 17 returnees from Cote d’Ivoire have been discharged after testing negative twice.

He recalled that 110 of the returnees, whose results returned negative have been released to join their families about eight days ago after staying for some days in the isolation centre located in Ejigbo.

Addressing a press conference inside the Government House, Oyetola said: “I am happy to inform you today (Saturday) that 10 of the 17 patients have tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control regulations and will soon be released to join their families and lead their normal lives.”

According to him, “the remaining seven patients are responding to treatment and shall, by the grace of God, soon follow in the steps of the others. You will recall that of the two earlier cases, one had tested negative and had since been discharged.

“Consequently, the release of 10 patients today brings to 11 the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in Osun State. This development underscores our belief that coronavirus disease is not a death sentence, but is treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time.

“These successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive. They are a proof that we have the right equipment and personnel to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

“We thank our people for their understanding and for complying with the directives imposed by government and the relevant agencies. We urge them all to continue to obey the regulations to avert community transmission.”