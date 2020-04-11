Be transparent in identifying the poor for palliatives —CAN charges govt

THE Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN) has charged the state and Federal Government to apply transparency and inclusiveness in identifying the poor, whom relief materials had been made available for amid the present pandemic.

The CAN President, Reverend Samson Ayokunle who said this in an Easter message, commended the states and Federal Government for confronting the Coronavirus pandemic.

He said it might not be possible for government to reach out to all the poor in the country, but equal selection of the poor per state with balance in religious persuasion is necessary.

The message reads: “we commend greatly both the Federal and State governments for rising up strongly to confront the evil called Coronavirus pandemic. We urge them not to deter in confronting it headlong until we kick out the evil from our nation completely.

“We further urge the governments to be transparent and inclusive of all regions and religious persuasions in the identification of the poor to which pandemic relief materials and payments are being made available.

“Even after the government has explained the mode by which they identified the beneficiaries, many Nigerians, including the National Assembly’s members are still really not convinced that the poor around us are the beneficiaries.

“We know the government cannot touch every poor in the society for lack of enough resources, but equal selection of the poor per state with balance in religious persuasions would have done better justice.

“We shall continue to pray for the government to make right and inclusive decisions always for our general good”.

Furthermore in his message, Reverend Ayokunle charged Christians not to allow Coronavirus to deter them from expressing joy over the resurrection of Christ.

“The Coronavirus disruptions of human activities however cannot deter us from our joy and victory over all evils which Christ’s unique resurrection from the dead has brought to us.

“The period of the arrest, the trial, the sufferings of Christ and his eventual crucifixion and burial were not only periods of pains and gloom to the Lord himself but much more to his followers.

“It appeared every hope was lost. However, the devil didn’t have a field day for long. On the third day, death couldn’t hold him captive any more, the Lord broke the power of hell, grave and all evils that conspired together against the King of glory.

“He rose in power and victory to the shame of Satan and his cohorts. The disciples saw the Lord, ate with him and were happy again. Their faces radiated with joy and victory at last.

“Beloved and fellow Nigerians, we shall see the end of all evils challenging us in the name of Jesus including COVID-19. A writer has said ‘Tough times never last but tough people do.’ Even at this time, those who know their God shall wax strong and do exploits”, the message noted.

NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

Easter: Social Restriction Orders Still In Force ― IGP

The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu, on Thursday, declared that the social restriction order of the Federal Government to curtail the further spread of the deadly coronavirus pandemic in the country was still in force despite the Easter celebration festival by the Christian community… Read full story

COVID-19: I Saw Hell In Isolation ― Bauchi Gov, Bala Mohammed

After testing positive to COVID-19 infection and receiving treatment for about three weeks, Bauchi State governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir, has been discharged and given a clean bill of health by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC)…. Read full story

COVID-19: Ensure Transparency In Management Of Fund, Lawan Tells PTF

President of the Senate, Ahmad Lawan, has advised the Presidential Task Force (PTF) on COVID-19 led by Secretary to the Government of the Federation, Boss Mustapha to ensure judicious use of fund dedicated to combat the pandemic… Read full story

COVID-19: Oyetola Begins FG’s Cash Transfer Scheme In Osun

Osun State governor, Gboyega Oyetola, on Thursday, launched the Federal Government’s Conditional Cash Transfer (CCT) scheme in the state, in which more than 15,000 beneficiaries across the state get N20, 000 each… Read full story