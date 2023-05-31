Delta State Governor, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori has approved the appointment of Dr. Kingsley Emu as the Secretary to the State Government (SSG).

Dr Emu was a former commissioner for economic planning and immediate past Chief economic adviser to former governor, Dr Ifeanyi Okowa.

A statement signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr Festus Ahon in Asaba on Wednesday, said the governor also approved the appointment of Hon. Johnson Erijo as Chief of Staff to the Governor, Senator Emmanuel Aguariavwodo as Senior Political Adviser and Barr. Mrs Lyna Aliya-Ochulor as Principal Secretary to the Governor.

Ahon said the approval for the appointments was contained in a statement signed by the Permanent Secretary, Government House Administration, Sir Eddy Ogidi-Gbegbaje on Wednesday.

According to the statement, the appointments take immediate effect.

