Music star, David Adeleke, famously known as Davido, has expressed his appreciation to the Federal Government of Nigeria for conferring him with the national honour; Officer Of The Order of Nigeria (OON).

The singer and other prominent Nigerians were days ago conferred with national honours in Abuja by the immediate former President, Muhammadu Buhari for their positive contributions to nation building.

Reacting to the award, the Unavailable crooner said he felt honoured to have received the national honour, saying it has always been his mission to use his platform “to showcase our country, the passion , the resilience, the joy, the culture and of course struggles of our people.”

The singer stated further that “I do not take any of this for granted. We have one Nigeria and we will continue to do whatever we must to make it better”.

