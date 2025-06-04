Delta communities demand EFCC probe into missing oil funds

A Delta State-born environmental rights activist and development advocate, Comrade Mulade Sheriff, has called on the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) to provide the general public with the current status of the allegedly mismanaged, misappropriated, and misapplied 13% Oil Derivation Funds meant for the development of host communities in the state.

The former chairman of the oil-rich Kokodiagbene Community in Gbaramatu Kingdom, Warri South-West Local Government Area of Delta State, has appealed to the EFCC Chairman, Mr Olanipekun Olukoyede, to address this critical issue without compromise or political interference.

“We strongly believe that the former Governor of Delta State, Senator Dr Ifeanyi Okowa’s reported political defection from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) should not influence or compromise the investigation, to the detriment of host communities in Delta State,” Comrade Sheriff stated.

Comrade Sheriff, who is also the Chairman of the Association of Host Communities, cautioned against sweeping the matter under the carpet simply because former Governor Okowa has joined the ruling APC.

He warned that dropping all charges under such circumstances would set a dangerous precedent for Nigeria’s political landscape and undermine national developmental aspirations.

He further emphasised that Nigerians and the international community are closely watching both the anti-graft agency, EFCC, and the President Bola Tinubu-led Federal Government, in light of their promises to combat corruption, insecurity, unemployment, hunger, and poverty.

The renowned human rights activist from Gbaramatu Kingdom concluded with concern:

“We cannot believe that the government would compromise its anti-corruption stance for political reasons and destroy the future of Nigerians.”

Ebenezer Adurokiya

