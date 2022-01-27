Delta Air Lines set to refresh onboard product offerings

American Delta airline has announced that it was accelerating its efforts to build a more sustainable and people-first future for air travel.

According to the carrier, starting from this month, it will refresh its onboard product offerings with artisan-made amenity kits, recycled bedding, reusable and biodegradable service ware and premium canned wine.

Together, Delta said the products will reduce onboard single-use plastic consumption by approximately 4.3 million pounds per year, that’s roughly the weight of 1,500 standard-sized cars and significantly increase Delta’s support of minority- and women-run businesses.

Commenting on the development, E.V.P. and Chief Customer Experience Officer of the airline, Allison Ausband declared: “Decisions we make on every aspect of our product are opportunities to make good on two core promises: to deliver exceptional customer experiences and build a better future for people and our planet. These latest additions deliver something unique to our customers and enable job creation for the communities we serve around the world.”

Over the past year, Delta said it had deepened its relationships with suppliers in key markets, which allows the airline to serve more locally sourced menu items, and introduced a beverage lineup that spotlights the first U.S. Black-owned distillery, Du Nord Social Spirits.

According to the airline’s V.P. of Sustainability, Amelia DeLuca “Delta has always put people at the center of everything we do. It’s this people-first focus that led Delta to source new products onboard that reduce waste, bolster diverse suppliers and build communities. We want to protect our planet and the people on it, and the products we provide onboard are the latest way we’re living out this commitment.”