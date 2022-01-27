Prohibition of untrained officials from driving on airside stands — FAAN

For the umpteenth time, the Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced that the law prohibiting any airport official, who neither has undergone the mandatory airside drivers training, nor certified appropriately to drive on the airsides of the nation’s airports remained sacrosanct.

FAAN said it was re-emphasising this policy to ensure operational safety, following a recently averted airside incident involving a Customs official, at the Murtala Muhammed Airport, Lagos.

According to a statement issued by the spokesperson of the organisation, Mrs Henrietta Yakubu “With this directive, all airline officials, Security agencies, ground handling companies, and other stakeholders are hereby put on notice to ensure that their officials, that have airside related roles, and will need to drive, are sent to FAAN’S training department to undergo this mandatory training before been assigned to duty.”

FAAN, however vowed never to henceforth take lightly any act of violation of this directive, in the interest of safety.

