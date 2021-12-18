Delta 2023: As governor, it won’t be business as usual ― Gbagi

Leading People’s Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Delta State, Olorogun Gbagi has vowed that with him as governor come 2023, it will no longer be business as usual.

According to criminologists and industrialists, the main reason some people are afraid of his emerging governor is that it cannot be business as usual.

Gbagi, who’s currently the biggest private investor in the state, said this when he played host to a group, Ejele Advance Team, led by a one-time Delta State House of Assembly (DTHA) member, who represented Warri North, Evangelist Michael Diden, popularly known as Ejele, at Oginibo in Ughelli South Local Government Area, of the state.

He restated that if elected governor come 2023, he would industrialize the state.

Speaking further while receiving the crew, the former Minister of State for Education said his major wish and plan was to industrialise the state and make it an economic hub of the country.

“All I am coming to do as governor is to industrialize the state, I do not have any other thing I want to do in life other than changing the state. I will change Delta.

“What I can assure you is that the Flour Mill, African Timber and Plywood (AT&P), Seaport, Athletic Club, all in Sapele, Sapele Local Government Area, these ones I can tell you that within six months, I will restore them back.

“I will change the whole state and all the local governments must be developed.

“Sapele Port before now, every two weeks, we had not less than five ships, but in the last nine years or more, no ship has come to Sapele,” he lamented.

He charged the group and other Deltans to go for their Permanent Voters Card (PVC) to enable them to exercise their constitutional powers in 2023.

“Hold your destinies in your hands. The reason they say some people are afraid of me is that it cannot be business as usual,

“I challenge you to go and bring any of them who say they want to become governor, who have my type of records, they do not”, Gbagi asserted.

Earlier, the chairman of the group, Samson Oristeweyimi, pledged their support for Gbagi’s gubernatorial ambition.

He expressed satisfaction over his ability to develop and give the state a new lease of life, describing Gbagi as a household name in the state.

