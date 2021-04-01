DEFEND yourself with knowledge and master the skies; the politicians have failed us. The religious leaders have failed us. Both are chief culprits. Why? Who are the politicians? They are all worshippers of God – Christians, Muslims, idol worshippers, traditional worshippers, name them. Do the leaders of each belief tell their followers the truth? Take Gumi’s case for example. Agreed, common sense and manners are of limited use without education, but what do these leaders in their capacity as counsellors tell their audience about the tenets of the faith they profess, giving them very basic information regarding the significance of a particular way of behaving?

I can’t go through the rudiments of acceptable behaviour here but at a time like this when the people are becoming increasingly impotent while the government grows more powerful, it is very important we arm ourselves with knowledge and not necessarily with weapons of destruction.

For example, the psychology of change from bad to good which resonates powerfully with our character begins with acquiring a new identity and living consistently with this new identity and paying particular attention to the friends we choose to spend time with. Will they reinforce or destroy our new identity? The Christians call it the “Born-again experience.” There is this adage in Yoruba, “Aguntan to ba ba aja rin yoo je igbe,” meaning, a sheep that keeps the company of a dog will eat faeces. Will our politicians listen? The true unity expected in Nigeria will come with true federalism bringing with it liberty, justice, responsibility and development.

This type of unity does not come or succeed without some conflict, but is it not far healthier than silences In the distorted version of federalism that we practice in Nigeria does not have enough backbone to support “true federalism” that recognizes our founding fathers’ hard-won government of the people, for the people and by the people. It is not too late to join the battle to fight the forest fires trying to consume Nigeria, save our nation and pass on to our children as well as future generation, a nation we can be proud of. How do we achieve this? Boycott all the game plans of politicians scheming for 2023 with the old wine in old and insisting the government restructure Nigeria now or face civil disobedience if the jaw-jaw going on now does not produce the expected results.

John R. Jimoh,

Ijebu-Ode.

