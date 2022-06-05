Defection of Oyo deputy governor added advantage for APC in 2023  ― Folarin

The senator representing Oyo Central Senatorial District and the 2023 Oyo State Governorship Candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Teslim Folarin has stated that the defection of the Deputy Governor, Engineer Rauf Olaniyan had further depleted the camp of Governor Seyi Makinde, as well dim the hope of the People’s Democratic Party, (PDP) retaining power in 2023.

Folarin made this known while welcoming Olaniyan into the APC fold on Sunday in Ibadan while welcoming the incumbent Deputy Governor into the APC fold.

The Chairman Senate Committee on Local Content, in a statement he personally signed and made available to journalists, described the defection of Engr. Rauf Olaniyan as a welcome development and a big catch for APC. It is also a reflection of the arrogant, non-accommodating kind of person the self-acclaimed leader of the PDP is.





“The Oyo State APC family is very excited that the Executive Deputy Governor of Oyo State, His Excellency Engr. AbdulRauf ‘Remi Olaniyan has joined us with thousands of his supporters across the 351 Wards of the 33 local government areas of the state.

“Engr. Olaniyan is one of the few technocrat-turned-politician I admire and respect. Together with H.E Olaniyan and other well-meaning stakeholders in Oyo State politics, we shall rescue the state in 2023 from the misruling and self-serving Governor Makinde PDP-led government.

“Oyo PDP is unfortunate for losing a great asset. There is no denying the fact that His Excellency Engr. Rauf Olaniyan is a cool-headed man, highly cerebral and undoubtedly the most experienced deputy governor in the history of Nigeria. However, he has never been allowed to give his excellent service delivery for the betterment of the downtrodden masses of Oyo State due to the self-centeredness and inferiority complex of Governor Seyi Makinde.

“It is visible to the blind and audible to the deaf that His Excellency Olaniyan is a victimised deputy governor of the state, to the extent that he is sidelined in major decisions concerning the affairs of the Pacesetter State

“With personality such as Engr. Olaniyan in APC, PDP will suffer electoral humiliation in the 2023 general elections. The strongest indicator for conducting an opinion poll is the uncontrollable exodus that has been hitting Oyo State PDP since 2019. His Excellency Olaniyan’s defection to APC is a morale booster for us ahead of the 2023 elections. We will give him a rousing welcome after the 2022 APC Presidential Primary Election scheduled to hold between Monday 6th June and Tuesday 7th June 2022.

“Meanwhile, I want to state that His Excellency Olaniyan’s position as validly elected Deputy Governor of Oyo State is secured and constitutionally backed; his tenure ends on 29th of May 2023. Therefore, the ruling PDP must perish the impeachment agenda or further victimisation in any form. APC has zero tolerance for harassment, humiliation and victimisation of any of her members.