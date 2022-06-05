2023 census: Population Commission moves on enumeration of homeless persons, households others

Ahead of the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the National Population Commission (NpopC) has moved on to enumeration of special populations.

These are; homeless households, persons, nomadic households, transient persons, Migrant Fishermen, farmers, mobile hunters, refugees/Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs).

While declaring open a training of trainers workshop for the identification and mapping of special populations in Nasarawa, Lafia, the Commission’s Chairman, Hon Nasir Isa Kwarra, stated that the UN recommendation for the conduct of Population and Housing Censuses is universality; “that is, the population and housing census should provide data on the total number of persons, households and housing within a precisely defined territory of a country.”

“Practically, it means that everyone within the boundaries of the Federal Republic of Nigeria must be enumerated in the 2023 Population and Housing Census.”

However, he noted that the enumeration of special populations usually constitutes a significant challenge in censuses.

According to him, this is due to the unique nature of their settlement, occupation or other characteristics that make them special compared to regular or institutional populations.





“This is why it is critical that, as the Commission prepares for the 2023 PHC, all members of these groups must be identified on time wherever they are, and their locations mapped and geo-referenced into the national frame to ensure that adequate planning is made for their enumeration during the census,” he stated.

He noted that in addition to identifying and mapping the location of these special populations, it was crucial that the exercise provides important socio-cultural and qualitative information that will facilitate planning for publicity, logistics and appropriate procedure for the enumeration of this group.

“As such, the data expected from this project include; the location of special populations within the localities in all LGAs of the country, special populations community knowledge of the 2023 Population and Housing Census and the sources of such knowledge, the daily activities of the groups, their movement patterns and migratory intentions as it affects community participation in the Census.

“The preferred sources of information and communication, existing social organisations, institutions and means of communication that can be used to mobilise these communities for effective participation in the 2023 Population and Housing Census, the perceived constraints (physical, social and cultural) to successful enumeration of special populations and the most effective ways by which the special populations can be effectively covered in the 2023 Census.”

