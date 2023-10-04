Since the formation of President Bola Tinubu’s cabinet, cabinet members have been communicating to Nigerians about their alignment with the President’s Renewed Hope Agenda, which was extensively promoted during the 2023 presidential election campaigns across the country. One minister who has particularly distinguished himself is Dr. Bosun Tijani of the Ministry of Communications, Innovation, and Digital Economy.

From his inauguration day up to the time of writing this piece, Dr. Tijani has strategically positioned both himself and the Ministry through a combination of integrated communication channels. His consistent posts on LinkedIn and other digital platforms in recent months have connected him with like-minded individuals, whom he believes will support his vision for the Ministry and the establishment of a sustainable innovation ecosystem, especially within the digital economy. True to this belief, there have been public reactions to his updates by thousands of professionals who follow him on some of these platforms. This has been demonstrated by the kind of reactions that followed the recently released strategy document which his ministry intends to use to drive the ministry’s activities in the next four years. A cursory look at the public reactions to this document suggests that his followers are excited by his approach to governance but are wary of the trap of poor implementation and execution which they claimed had frustrated past efforts in the country.

However, it is important to note that this piece is not focused on evaluating the effectiveness of his digital presence. As a matter of fact, this is an effort to look beyond the public reactions and delve deep into the document to determine its fit and potential to achieve intended goals. Thus, it aims to critically examine his recently released strategic plan for the Ministry, which is intended to foster the growth of the innovation ecosystem and subsequently drive the expansion of the digital economy. The plan comprises a total of 7,282 words, with over 1,500 unique words. In our analysis, unique words refer to those used only once, not repeated multiple times, and that effectively convey the Ministry’s objectives in alignment with President Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda. These words also resonate with the aim of addressing significant needs and issues within the country’s innovation and digital ecosystems.

Among the frequently emphasized words in the plan, “digital,” “innovation,” “economy,” “national,” and “ministry” appear frequently as focal points for accelerating the Ministry’s contributions to Nigerians, particularly in the growth of innovation and the digital economy across various sectors, industries, and age groups. “Digital” appears 99 times, while “innovation” and “economy” appear 90 and 72 times, respectively. “National” and “ministry” both occur 40 times. These repetitions illustrate how the Ministry intends to prioritize these words in pursuit of 11 objectives, 24 goals, and 43 expected outcomes between 2023 and 2027. Our analysis reveals a relationship where an increase in objectives corresponds to more goals and fewer outcomes, while an increase in outcomes leads to fewer objectives. Similarly, more goals are associated with more outcomes.

In the title, five words immediately capture the attention of anyone interested in sustainable growth from a collectivist rather than an individualist perspective. We believe that the terms “accelerating,” “collective,” “prosperity,” “technical,” and “efficiency” represent a game-changing rhetoric for guiding Nigerians and friends of Nigeria in the global community toward fostering a sustainable innovation ecosystem and digital economy over the next four years. Considering Nigeria’s historical performance in various global innovation and digital economy indicators, which have consistently ranked the country below the global average and, at times, excluded it from ranking exercises altogether, we are convinced that Nigeria must expedite the accumulation of both soft and hard resources and strategically deploy them where they are most needed. This will enable the country to achieve a better regional and global standing.

The term “technical efficiency” outlines how the Ministry plans to prioritize infrastructure development and efficient processes to deliver the expected outcomes while fulfilling its strategic mandates, which include: facilitating universal, ubiquitous, and cost-effective access to communication infrastructure across the country, promoting the utilization of ICT in all aspects of life to optimize communication infrastructure, encompassing digital content creation, domestic software applications, and the delivery of private and public services over the internet, fostering and facilitating the development of the ICT industry, thus increasing its contribution to the GDP and harnessing ICT to enhance transparency in governance and improve the quality and cost-effectiveness of public service delivery in Nigeria.

Strategic Fit of the Key Pillars

Based on the previously stated objectives, goals, and expected outcomes, it is clear that the Ministry places a significant emphasis on policy, infrastructure, and knowledge, more so than on innovation, entrepreneurship, capital, and trade. In the knowledge pillar, the Ministry aims for a 27.27% improvement with a goal of 12.50%, signaling a solid intention to enhance technological and innovative knowledge creation and dissemination substantially. The expected outcome of 6.97% indicates a moderate level of optimism about achieving this goal.

For policy-related objectives, with an objective of 27.27% and a goal of 37.50%, it is evident that the Ministry is dedicated to formulating and implementing policies that foster digital economy growth. The remarkably high expected outcome of 58.13% reflects their confidence in the potential impact of these policies. Infrastructure development is another critical aspect of the strategy. Under the Infrastructure pillar, the objective is 27.27% with a goal of 25.00%. While these figures show a strong commitment to improving infrastructure, the expected outcome of 23.25% suggests that the Ministry anticipates moderate progress in this area.

In the realm of Innovation, Entrepreneurship, and Capital, the objectives and goals are 9.09% and 12.50%, respectively. This signifies a dedication to promoting innovation, entrepreneurship, and capital formation. The expected outcome of 6.97% indicates a modest level of expected progress. Lastly, the Ministry also focuses on trade as part of its strategy, with objectives and goals set at 9.09% and 12.50%, respectively. However, the expected outcome in this pillar is comparatively lower at 4.65%, suggesting potential challenges or slower progress in trade-related initiatives.

Overall, the Ministry’s strategic plan is comprehensive, covering knowledge enhancement, policy development, infrastructure improvement, innovation and entrepreneurship promotion, and trade facilitation. While objectives and goals vary across these categories, the expected outcomes provide insight into the Ministry’s level of confidence in achieving these objectives. Policy and infrastructure-related goals appear to have higher expectations, indicating a robust strategic focus in these areas.

Strategic Fit of Agencies





To achieve the stated objectives, goals, and expected outcomes, the Ministry intends to deploy seven internal agencies: Galaxy Backbone, Nigerian Communications Commission (NCC), Nigerian Communications Satellite Limited (NigComSat), Nigeria Data Protection Commission (NDPC), Nigerian Postal Service (NIPOST), National Information Technology Development Agency (NITDA), and Universal Service Provision Fund (USPF). The interpretation of the strategic roles of these agencies suggests that each of them plays a distinct role in various aspects of the Ministry’s strategic objectives. As shown in the exhibit above, some agencies have a more direct role in specific pillars, while others have a broader influence through policy and infrastructure.

The effectiveness of these agencies in achieving the objectives will depend on how well they align with the Ministry’s goals and their ability to execute their respective mandates effectively. However, our analysis reveals critical gaps that need to be addressed, either by certain internal agencies or other Ministries, Departments, and Agencies. Strategically, our analysis indicates that the listed agencies are more focused on infrastructure and policy rather than being mandated to ensure the realization of the knowledge, innovation, entrepreneurship, capital, and trade pillars.

Assessing Theoretical Thoughts

To transition from a theoretical to a practical basis for implementing the plan, the Ministry has compiled a list of theories and models that offer specific propositions for effectively executing the stated objectives and goals. Within the context of fostering innovation and promoting growth in the digital economy, several models will be employed. Firstly, the Cobb-Douglas Production Function model will be utilized to analyze the contributions of factors such as labour, capital, and technological progress to GDP growth. This will provide insights into how these elements influence economic expansion in the realm of innovation and digital economy development. Secondly, the Schumpeterian Growth Models will be deployed to emphasize the importance of nurturing a culture of innovation and entrepreneurship. We firmly believe that embracing disruptive technologies and supporting startup ventures can play a central role in driving digital economy growth. These actions enable the continuous introduction of new ideas and technologies.

Thirdly, the Solow Residual Theory underscores the significance of technological advancements and innovation in economic growth. Therefore, the Ministry places strong emphasis on investing in research and development (R&D), education, and technology adoption to bolster digital economy growth. Furthermore, the Endogenous Growth Theory aligns with the concept that sustained innovation and digital economy growth require proactive policies. Consequently, the Ministry intends to design policies that encourage human capital development, increased R&D investments, and entrepreneurship to foster endogenous growth and enhance the digital economy. Lastly, in accordance with the New Growth Theory, the Ministry highlights the importance of investing in education, skills development, and technology infrastructure. A knowledge-driven economy has the potential to drive innovation and digitalization, making it a crucial driver of economic growth.

These economic theories and models play pivotal roles in guiding Nigeria’s strategy for sustained innovation and digital economy growth. They offer frameworks for comprehending the relationship between inputs, technology, entrepreneurship, and productivity. This, in turn, assists policymakers in making informed decisions and crafting effective policies to promote digital economy growth within the country.

However, it is important to note that these theories and models primarily focus on economic and technological factors while often overlooking the cultural dimensions of innovation and technology adoption. Consequently, they may not explicitly address the factors influencing individual and organizational acceptance and utilization of technology. These cultural factors are essential for establishing a sustainable innovation ecosystem and driving digital economy growth.

The Need for Cultural Compatibility

By incorporating cultural dimensions, Nigeria can recognize that cultural values, beliefs, and norms influence how individuals and organizations adopt and adapt to digital technologies. Understanding cultural nuances can help tailor policies and initiatives to align with local preferences and behaviours, making technology adoption more effective and sustainable. The Unified Theory of Acceptance and Use of Technology provides a comprehensive framework that considers various factors affecting technology adoption, including performance expectancy, effort expectancy, social influence, and facilitating conditions. By incorporating UTAUT, Nigeria can better understand why people and organizations embrace or resist digital technologies.

Combining cultural dimensions with UTAUT allows Nigeria to assess the cultural compatibility of digital innovations. This involves evaluating whether technologies align with local cultural values and practices. Solutions that respect cultural norms are more likely to gain acceptance and be integrated into daily life. Incorporating cultural dimensions and UTAUT into the strategic plan not only addresses the weaknesses of the economic theories and models but also ensures that the plan is more holistic, inclusive, and attuned to the realities of the Nigerian context. It enables a more people-centred approach to innovation and digital economy growth, increasing the chances of successful implementation and long-term sustainability.

Rasheed Adebiyi, PhD, is the Head of Branding & Strategic Communication Division, Opolo Global Innovation Limited, Lagos

