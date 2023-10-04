The Mayor of the London Borough of Southwark, His Worshipful Cllr Michael Situ, has honoured the Nigerian High Commissioner to the UK, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Ishola, with an award for improving the image of Nigeria and his outstanding services during his tour of duty.

The honour was part of an evening organised by the Mayor to celebrate Nigeria’s 63rd independence anniversary on Sunday, October 1st, 2023 at the Council Headquarters, Tooley Street, London.

The event, which was tagged “Integration and the Nigerian Perspective”, was a reflection on the image of Nigeria and roles of Nigerians in today’s British Society and had different speakers to highlight the challenges of Nigerians in Britain.

Presenting the award, His Worshipful, The Mayor said, “It is sad that the community will potentially be losing the High Commissioner soon.”

The Ambassador was also recognised by the Mayor, for his proactive approach as the High Commissioner of Nigeria.

“His Excellency, Ambassador Sarafa Tunji Isola interacted and engaged very well with the British and Nigerian communities in the United Kingdom,” Cllr Michael Situ said.

Ambassador Isola was presented with an Excellent Stewardship Award, for his remarkable and dedicated service to the Nigerian community in the United Kingdom.

Mayor Situ, while speaking on the significance of the award, said, “The award is a parting gift from the community to the High Commissioner in appreciation of his excellent accomplishments, his support and his strong voice during his brief tenure.

“Southwark Council takes pride in recognising those who have contributed to the development of both the area and its people.”

His Worshipful, The Mayor of Southwark, presented Ambassador Isola with the Southwark Council plaque of Excellence and a selection of other Southwark Council memorabilias consisting of the Southwark flag, tie, lapels, scarf and umbrella.

“Wherever you go in this world Your Excellency, we want you to remember us and also fly the Southwark flag.” Mayor Situ enthused.





While responding, Ambassador Isola appreciated the Mayor for organising the forum to discuss issues around integration and the Nigerian perspective on the occasion of the country’s 63rd Independence anniversary.

Ambassador Isola, who also reacted to the issues raised during the panel discussion, encouraged the community in the UK to forge a common Nigerian objective. The High Commissioner described patriotism, bonding, networking and oneness as important in a renewed relationship, urging Nigerians to see diversity as an asset, and not a liability.

Continuing, He cited the unity of Indians in Britain despite coming from a country with 51 ethnic groups, adding that the result is that a British-Indian is the current Prime Minister of Britain.

The Ambassador challenged the seven Members of Parliament of Nigerian descent, Mayors, Councillors, Professionals, Captains in the private sector and other strategic stakeholders to meet at least quarterly to discuss strategies of addressing common concerns.

He advised the diaspora to educate Nigerians at home not to leave Nigeria just for the sake of travelling abroad, noting that “British Society runs on skilled professionals and those without the required skill should please stay at home to engage in numerous viable enterprises. Nigeria is still the most profitable country to do business.”

Ambassador Isola queried why some Nigerians would save five million naira only to cross to Britain and start living on the streets referring to the Japa syndrome. He lamented that bankers are leaving employment to come to the ‘Island of fantasy’ thinking it is Eldorado in the UK.

He further advised the Diaspora community to avoid dwelling on negative narratives through WhatsApp and other social media platforms. According to him, other nationals in Britain use such platforms to promote business activities and positive networking.

“If you promote negative narratives about Nigeria, other people in United Kingdom will use the same microscope to profile Nigerians in the UK. Obviously, such profiling turns around to impact negatively on the Nigerian community in the UK”, said Ambassador Isola.

He advised Nigerians that it was time to have a change of attitude, move from social gathering to networking and platforms to dialogue on issues affecting Nigerians in the Diaspora. We have the intellectual and human capacity but it appears we are not optimising our potentials.”

Ambassador Isola, while concluding, disclosed that he is leaving soon but hopes that the Mayor and other Nigerians in the UK will continue on this trajectory to make the UK a better place for Nigerians.

The event was attended by UK politicians, members of parliament, community leaders, past and present chairmen of the Central Association of Nigerians in the UK (CANUK) and a large gathering of Nigerians across the UK represented by leaders of different professional organisations, like the Nigerians in Diaspora Organisation (NIDO), British Nigerian Law Forum (BNLF) and many others.

Source: African Voice Newspaper

