Kwara State Police Command has again on Wednesday released an update on the boat mishap in the Patigi local government area of the state, saying additional three persons have died, making it a total number of 106 persons that lost their lives in the accident.

In a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Okasanmi Ajayi, on behalf of the state commissioner of Police, Paul Odama, said that the unfortunate boat accident happened at about 03:00 hours on Monday, June 12, 2023.

The statement, titled, PATIGI BOAT MISHAP UPDATE, also said that the boat conveyed about 250 people travelling from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi local government area.

The Police Command said that the boat mishap happened when “one part of the boats, by the engine side, collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing. All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about 106 people.

“Kwara State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Kwara State of the unfortunate boat accident that happened in Patigi Local Government Area of the state at about 0300 hours on June 12, 2023.

“Information was received by the Divisional Police Officer of Patigi Divisional Headquarters to the effect that a boat accident occurred around the River Niger axis.

“The Commissioner of Police Kwara State, CP Paul Odama psc+, immediately after receiving the information dispatched a team of policemen to join the policemen and other locals already on their way to locate the exact spot the boat accident happened to join in the rescue efforts.

“The boat was said to have conveyed about 250 people from a village called Gboti via Patigi after a wedding ceremony to Ebu Village and Dzakan Village, all within Patigi’s local government area.

“On leaving the shore, one part of the boat by the engine side collapsed where water penetrated the boat, which ultimately led to the boat capsizing. All efforts to draw the attention of the villagers hosting the wedding ceremony for assistance by the persons in the boat proved abortive, leading to the deaths of about one hundred and six (106) people.

“Among the casualties were people from Ebu Village with 61 casualties, Dzakan Village with 38, Kpada Village with four dead, and three other casualties from Kogi State, putting the total number of casualties at 106 and the total number of rescued people at about 144.

“The Commissioner of Police, Kwara State, wishes, on behalf of the Kwara State Police Command, to commensurately share in the grief of the families of dead victims, praying that the souls of the departed rest in peace.He further directed that the policemen on the rescue operation should continue in the effort while providing security for the rescued victims of the accident until they are fully recovered from the shock and trauma of the accident and handed over to their families”.





