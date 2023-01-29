Dayo Amusa shows trends with ‘Somo’

Having dominated the movie industry for over two decades, entertainer, Dayo Amusa, has taken her music game to new heights as she steps out in style with a new video to her trending single, ‘Somo’

Amusa, who opened her 2023 music engagements with ‘Somo’, which was produced by music producer, Puffy Tee, had trilled music listeners with Mosorire in 2022, making her one of the most talked about cross-over entertainers last year.

Speaking on the new song, Amusa disclosed that with ‘ Somo’ “people will see a lot of growth compared to previous works and I urge my fans and followers to stream the new music, enjoy the melodious tunes and help share on their various platforms.”

With previous songs like Aye Mi, Mosorire, Mama’s Love, Blow My Mind, Ife Foju, among others; the new video promises to be another mind-blowing release from the screen goddess.

