Ifedolapo Falana set to release new movie

Nollywood actor and filmmaker, Ifedolapo Falana, has concluded plans to release his new movie entitled Bounty (Owo Emi).

The movie-maker has been on a steady rise in the movie industry following a number of releases that have earned him recognitions and award in the last few years.

Also known as “Ifeloverboy”, Ifedolapo’s latest movie tells a story of an investigative journalist.

The new flick, which was directed by Ibrahim Yekini (Itele Icon), parades top actors such as Femi Adebayo, Ibrahim Chatta, Ibrahim Yekini, Ifedolapo Falana and Ronke Odusanya. Other actors include Damilola Oni, Akinola Akano and Kevin Ikeduba.

Speaking about his rising profile as a movie producer, Falana said paying attention to details about his craft and feedbacks from fans have helped him on his job, adding that his latest flick, ‘The Bounty’ focuses on the theme of standing for what is right, even if one has to stand alone.

He added that the movie centres on a main character, Dele, an investigative journalist who has just unraveled the mysteries behind the death of Coker.

“Dele is entangled between saving his own life and that of his family who isn’t totally in support of his style of work due to its dangerous nature. Overall, it is an interesting movie you would definitely love to watch,” he said.

