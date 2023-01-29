I will never risk my life or take bullet for anyone again —Iyabo Ojo

Apparently worried about how her gestures towards those whose voices could not be heard in the society usually ended as stabbing in the back, actress Iyabo Ojo has resolved to look after herself alone henceforth.

While the mother of two didn’t reveal details of what transpired that pushed her to the wall, it may not be unconnected with the saga between ailing actress, Halima Abubakar and a popular pastor in Nigeria.

R gathered that Ojo and London-based comedienne, Princess, are currently involved in the unfolding drama linking Abubakar to the popular pastor, with Ojo believed to be trying to help shed light on the matter.

Ojo was said to have been infuriated by Princess’ decision to leak her conversation with her to a popular blog, which allowed the matter to become a public issue that seemed to discredit the actress.

Reacting to the trending issue, Ojo, who unveiled her new man, Paul O, weeks back, said she has learnt her lesson the hardest way never to inherit anyone’s energy and never risk taking a bullet for no one.

She added” “When you do and they turn around and stab you, it hurts differently. It is okay to help but with great caution.”

