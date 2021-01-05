Day organisation feted street children in Ibadan

IN furtherance of its efforts to take as many children as possible off the streets and cater for underprivileged children, a non -governmental body, Alaanu Kan Foundation, during the Yuletide gathered children on the streets of Ibadan together in a bid to give them a sense of belonging and make them happy during the festivities.

The organisation embarked on this based on the belief that every child should be shown love, especially at a period where the focus is on love for others and based on the belief that children on the streets should not be left alone, to achieve its vision of taking them off the streets.

Alaanu Kan Foundation, an initiative of Olori Subuola Oyediran, the queen of the Onpetu of Ijeruland, Oba Sunday Oyediran, focuses mainly on the underprivileged in the society; ensuring they have access to education, medical aide and empowerment.

Speaking on the project, Olori Oyediran said while it is the tradition for various organisations and agencies to plan programmes for children during the Yuletide, a great number of the events are focused on children that already have opportunities and are privileged, while few give consideration to the children on the streets.

She said many overlook these children because, to them, they are vagabonds, adding that many of them, if given the chance, will embrace good behaviours and do good and, as such, there will be peace if their concern is given consideration.

The Christmas timeout for the underprivileged and children on the streets was organised by Alaanu Kan Foundation, in collaboration with God’s Treasure Kiddies Initiatives, to give the children a reason to celebrate the season and encourage them to overlook their situation and strive to become an achiever in life.

Speaking during the programme, Olori Oyediran introduced one of the children that the foundation had taken off the streets who has, in turn, commenced an advocacy to take more children like him off the streets.

She said, “This is my son, Samuel, who was once on the street but Alaanu Kan Foundation found him. Today, he is an ambassador of ‘Leave The Street And Face Your Future’. He is back in school, he wants to become an engineer in the future. With the support of God’s Treasure Kiddies Initiative and Mrs Ayeni Abidemi, he has taken quite a number of young boys like him off the streets. Some are back in school while some others are learning a vocation. Please say a word of prayer for my son Samuel,” Olori Oyediran stated.

She further reiterated the group’s resolve to restore hope to the underprivileged and street children by empowering them and giving them the necessary skills needed to forge a path of financial independence for themselves.

Olori Oyediran appealed to the government as well as well-meaning individuals in the society to join the organisation in its quest to make living more meaningful.

She said children who by circumstance are left to fend for themselves should be shown life and made to feel that they are part of the society and not outcasts. She urged the children to remember that they had not been forgotten, even though their parents could not provide for them.

“The fact that some of you don’t have parents and some have parents that cannot provide for your needs does not mean you must become deviant. You can change the story if you believe in God and put in efforts. Everyone has a purpose on earth and you must find your purpose, irrespective of your situation,” she said.

The children couldn’t hide their joy as they mixed freely and celebrated like family and also had opportunity to ask questions on life issues. They also got gifts in the spirit of the season.

