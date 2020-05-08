Day foundation empowered orphanage homes in Ibadan

As part of efforts to touch the lives of vulnerable people in the society and ensure that caregivers of such people do not go through the additional burden of running around in desperation to get food for them, a non governmental organisation, Akin and Funke Laosun foundation, reached out to orphanage homes in Ibadan to lighten their burden.

The foundation carried out the intervention based on the belief that when the burden of hunger is lightened, the pang of poverty is drastically reduced. Consequently, it distributed foodstuffs to orphanages.

But based on the need for social distancing at this period, the organisation decided not to go to the homes during the exercise to reduce contact with the children and in order to adhere to the rules of social distancing, the exercise was carried out in stages so that the representatives of the homes will not be brought together to form a crowd, they were invited on specific days to pick the foodstuff from the Jericho office of the foundation.

And on Friday, it was the turn of six orphanages as some had taken their own earlier. The representatives of New Dawn Orphanage Homes, Kent Home, Tabitha Home, Mercy of God Orphanage Homes, Oluwakemi Orphanage Homes and Liwom Orphanage Home were on ground to receive the intervention for the homes.

Each home was given a bag of rice, bag of Garri, bag of beans, a 20 litres jerry can of palm oil, 20 litres jerry can of groundnut oil and cartons of detergents among other necessities.

Speaking on behalf of the founder of the organisation, Mr Kayode Ogunremi stated that as an organisation with the focus of impacting lives and assisting the needy within its immediate society, the Akin and Funke Laosun Foundation has, over the decades, been reaching out to families and most importantly giving support to widows, empowering women and enhancing their lives while also assisting in school programmes by providing Zebra crossings for schools and regular support to orphanages.

He added that as an organisation focused on need to reach out to orphanages, it is important that as the world faces the challenges of the Covid-19 pandemic, it is important to provide for support for orphanage homes.

He urged the homes to take special care so that the children will understand the importance of hygiene and social distancing and prayed for divine protection for the children and all workers in the homes.

“There is a need to orientate the children on the guidelines especially those put in place by the Oyo state government; social distancing, washing of hands and all hygiene processes. I understand what this entails as a frontline caregiver, please when we go to the market, talk to the caregivers to wash their hands and change their clothes before coming into contact with the children, this is very important. You are doing a great job and we pray that we do not record any case in any of the homes.

“We appeal to you to adhere to precautions and preventive guidelines. On behalf of Akin and Funke Laosun Foundation, an organization that is a friend of the community, we promise that we will continue to do more and when the coronavirus is a thing of the past, as an organisation, we will come to personally greet the children,” Mr Ogunremi stated.

The Permanent Secretary of the Ministry of Women Affairs, Mrs Christianah Abioye, represented by the Deputy Director, Child Welfare, Mrs A. Abdulsalam, appreciated the Akin and Funke Laosun foundation for its efforts in times past and urged the beneficiary of the gesture to make proper use of it, ensure it is used to feed the children for whom it is provided and take proper care of children in the homes.

“Please ensure this is used for the children for whom it is provided and please take proper care of children in our homes, ensure they wash their hands and at the same time, let them be useful; please engage them, don’t let them play all the time because they have time on their hands. I pray the good lord will continue to provide for the founders of this foundation, Akin and Funke Laosun and help them in all their ways,” she stated.

The homes expressed their appreciation for the kind gesture and the Akin and Funke Laosun Foundation promised to continue to do its best to reach out to children in the homes.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

Buy and read digital replicas of your TRIBUNE titles by subscribing through E-VENDING

PHOTO NEWS: Suspected Coronavirus Patients Protest Treatment At Isolation Centre, Vow Never To Go Back

The patients, who trooped out from the Kwadon isolation centre, a few kilometres from Gombe town, alleged that they are starving at the centre, adding that they are not being well taken care of by the government. They marched on the highway disrupting free flow of traffic, showing their anger over what they described as… Read full story

COVID-19: Sick Emir Of Daura In Intensive Care

The Emir of Daura in Katsina State, Alh Umar Farouk, is currently at the Intensive Care Unit (ICU) of the Federal Medical Centre, Katsina due to his poor health condition. A source had told Tribune Online that contrary to a report emanating from one of the online media that the monarch was admitted since on Monday… Read full story

FG Bars CBN, PTF From Unbudgeted Spending COVID-19 Donations

The Federal Government on Tuesday issued guidelines on the management of all COVID-19 special funds and donations. In a statement issued by Office of the Accountant General of the Federation, all funds related to COVID-19 must pass through the Treasury Single Account (TSA) and must not be spent unless the National… Read full story

One Doctor Died, 32 Tested Positive After Contact With COVID-19 Patients, Says Kano NMA Chairman

Chairman of the Nigeria Medical Association (NMA), Kano State chapter, Dr. Sunusi Muhammad Bala, on Tuesday disclosed that its association had lost one doctor to the coronavirus pandemic while 32 others have tested positive in the state. He also said that its members had resolved that they would not risk their… Read full story

Yar’Adua Reversed Policies That Hurt Nigerians When He Was President, Says Buhari

President Muhammadu Buhari has described former President Umaru Yar’Adua as a patriot despite their political differences. A statement issued by Garba Shehu, Senior Special Assistant to the President (Media & Publicity), in Abuja on Tuesday said as Nigerians observed the 10th anniversary of the death of the former… Read full story

Senate Wants Police Force Decentralised

The Senate has called for the decentralisation of the Nigeria Police Force and the need for community policing as a way of addressing the country’s problem of insecurity. This formed part of the recommendations of the Senate Ad-hoc Committee on Nigeria Security Challenges which was considered and approved during… Read full story

All Set For Return Of 265 Nigerians From UAE On Wednesday ― Minister

The Minister of Foreign Affairs, Godfrey Onyema on Tuesday disclosed that the first batch of returning Nigerians in Diaspora would arrive in Nigeria on Wednesday, May 6, 2020… Read full story

Lagos Discharges Another 60 Patients After Testing Negative For Coronavirus

The Lagos State governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, on Tuesday, announced the discharge of 60 patients from isolation centres after they tested negative for coronavirus twice. According to the governor, 40 males and 20 females were discharged from Yaba, Ibeju Lekki and Eti Osa isolation centres to reunite with… Read full story

Oyo Border Areas Porous, Extend COVID-19 Testing To Oke-Ogun, Ogbomoso ― State Assembly Tells Makinde

The Oyo State House of Assembly has asked the Governor Seyi Makinde led government to pay attention to the porous nature of the state’s borders and extend testing to those border areas. The Assembly said this call became expedient due to the continued entry of foreign nationals into the state via borders in… Read full story

179 Arrested In Lagos For Flouting Face Mask, Distancing Order, 200 Vehicles Impounded

One hundred and seventy nine suspected violators of the face mask and social distancing order have been arrested by the police in Lagos State. Over 200 vehicles were also between Monday and Tuesday impounded by the police and the Lagos State Traffic Management Agency (LASTMA)… Read full story

CIBN To FG: Diversify Economy From Over-Reliance On Crude Oil

The Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN) on Tuesday called on the Federal Government to diversify the economy and review its policy to stir the country away from import dependence and increase non-oil revenue. A past president of the institute and keynote speaker, Mr Laoye Jaiyeola, made the call at an… Read full story

COVID-19: Nasarawa Govt Begins Tracing Of 74 People Who Had Contact With Late Lawmaker

Nasarawa State Government says its response team is tracing 74 contacts of the House of Assembly member who died due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Governor Abdullahi Sule made the disclosure while speaking at the beginning of an extended security meeting on Tuesday in Lafia… Read full story