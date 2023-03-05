By Segun Adebayo

When music star, Davido announced that he would take a break from music last year after the death of his son, Ifeanyi, he promised to get back to making music March 2023 and assured his fans that he would not let them down.

As soon as March kicked in, his numerous fans on social media platforms have been anticipating his much-talked about return to music and the social media space where he had not made a post since.

AS fans continue to wait for his return, some of them took to social media platforms on Friday to remind the singer of his promise, wondering when he would make his final return and get back to releasing hits again.

While R gathered that Davido will not renege on his promise to his fans, he will not return until he perfects work on his first single of the year, which will drop in the middle of the month, according to source close to the singer.

Despite being Nigeria’s only celebrity with the highest number of followers on Instagram – 26.4 million – Davido rarely shares his lifestyle or what he’s up to on the platform. The last time he shared a post was on December 19, 2022 where he wished his fans and loved ones a merry christmas celebration.

Davido, who was spotted in Ikoyi in company of Charlyboy on election is said to be making adequate plans to storm the music world with the continuation of music tour, which resumes next month.

