Davido visits Force Headquarters, demands release of detained #EndSARS protesters

Popular musician, David Adeleke (Davido) on Monday visited the Force Headquarters, Abuja and urged the Inspector-General of Police, IGP, Mohammed Abubakar Adamu to order the immediate release of all those being detained in connection with the ongoing #EndSARS protests across the states of the Federation and the Federal Capital Territory FCT Abuja.

Davido while speaking during his short visit demanded justice for the victims of police brutality and compensation for their families.

He also urged the IGP to institute an independent body to investigate all the alleged reports of misconduct against the operatives of the disbanded SARS by the members of the public especially the Nigerian Youths

Davido, however, stressed the need for a psychological evaluation and proper training for all personnel to be used for the new security outfit being put in place to replace the disbanded SARS for optimum performance.

He also canvassed for an enhanced salary package for the personnel of the Nigeria Police Force for protecting lives and property of the general public as being obtained in the other part world.

Responding, the IGP Adamu said that efforts were in top gear to replace the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) with a new structure to tackle armed robbery and other violent crimes in the country.

He explained that with SARS being disbanded there was the need to get a new structure that would carry out the duties of the defunct police unit which was fighting violent crimes in the society.

Adamu assured that the new outfit which would be made up of fresh personnel with a fresh orientation will be properly trained, intelligence-driven and would only act on special occasions that require their attention under thorough supervision.

While stating that opportunities would be created for members of the public to participate and make inputs to the formation of the new unit, the IGP disclosed that this was the first time a decisive action would be taken to dissolve SARS and called for calm as they continue to resolve all the issues.

He revealed that the training for the new police unit to take over from the disbanded Special Anti Robbery Squad (SARS) would commence next week and that the details would be made public soon.

YOU SHOULD NOT MISS THESE HEADLINES FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE

ICYMI: INEC Declares Akeredolu Winner Of Ondo Election

The Independent National Electoral Commission has declared Governor Rotimi Akeredolu as the winner of the 2020 Ondo State Governorship Election.

STILL TRENDING: IGP Disbands SARS Following Nationwide #EndSARS Protests

In the finest spirit of democracy and response to the people’s yearnings, the Inspector-General of Police Mohammed Adamu has today, 11th October, 2020, dissolved the Special Anti-Robbery Squad (SARS) across the 36 State Police Commands and the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) where they hitherto existed.

ICYMI: Kaduna Govt Names Nuhu Bamalli New Emir Of Zazzau

The Kaduna State Government on Wednesday announced the appointment of Alhaji Ahmed Nuhu Bamalli as the 19th Emir of Zazzau. He succeeds Alhaji Shehu Idris who died on Sunday, 20th September, after reigning for 45 years.

[ICYMI] Missing Boy: Court Sentences Sotitobire Founder To Life Imprisonment

The Ondo State High Court, sitting in Akure, on Tuesday, sentenced the Founder and General Overseer of Sotitobire Praising Chapel, Akure, Prophet Babatunde Alfa, to life imprisonment over the disappearance of one year toddler, Gold Kolawole, during Sunday service in his church last year.

IPPIS: Buhari’s Statement Not Targeted At Us ― ASUU

The leadership of the Academic Staff Union of Universities (ASUU) has said it is confident that President Muhammadu Buhari’s statement that no enrol on Integrated Personnel Payroll Information System (IPPIS) was directed at ASUU members.