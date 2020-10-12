My administration is ready to fix Bauchi-Gombe road, Bauchi Gov declares 

By  Ishola Michael - Bauchi 
Governor Bala Mohammed
Worried by the deplorable condition of the Bauchi-Gombe Federal highway which has claimed many lives, Bauchi State Governor, Sen Bala Mohammed Abdulkadir has declared that if the Federal Government will continue to neglect the road, his administration will consider fixing the Bauchi to Alkaleri portion of the Bauchi-Gombe road to reduce the risk of travelling on the road.
The Governor made the declaration in Alkaleri on Monday while launching the PDP campaign for the next Saturday local government council elections saying that the road is due for complete fixing by the Federal government considering the volume of traffic on a daily basis.
Bala Mohammed reassured the people of the state that his PDP led administration will continue to focus of developing the entire state assuring that no segment will be left out soliciting however for the support and cooperation of the people.
On the local government elections, the Governor assured that the government is neutral and it will not in any way interfere with the conduct of the exercise by BASIEC saying that every requirement has been made available to the Commission.
He then called on the people of Alkaleri LGA to ensure that they voted for the candidates of the PDP so that they will be part of the development of the state.
In his speech, Bauchi State PDP Chairman, Hamza Koshe Akuyam said that all the candidates of the party emerged through transparent primaries, a development that made them acceptable and popular.
The PDP candidate, Yusuf Abubakar Alkaleri promised that if elected, his council will build on the development efforts of the state government calling on the people to ensure that they voted for the PDP.

 

