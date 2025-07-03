INEC receives 12 more applications for political party registration

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has announced an increase in the number of associations seeking registration as political parties, with the total now reaching 122 ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sam Olumekun, National Commissioner and Chairman of the Information & Voter Education Committee, disclosed this in a statement on Thursday. This figure represents an addition of 12 new applications since last week, when the Commission had reported receiving 110 applications.

INEC stated that it “is processing these applications transparently and in fairness to all applicants.” While the Commission did not provide a specific timeline for disclosing the successful associations, it affirmed that it will “respond to these applicants in line with the Electoral Act and Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.”

The statement read in part: “On Monday last week (23rd June 2025), the Commission announced that it had received applications from 110 associations seeking registration as political parties. We also assured Nigerians that we will be giving regular updates on the matter. The Commission is processing these applications transparently and in fairness to all applicants.

“Meanwhile, the Commission has since received 12 more applications for registration as political parties as of yesterday, Wednesday 2nd July 2025, bringing the total number of applications to 122. The list of the new applications by names of associations, their acronyms, addresses, and interim Chairmen and Secretaries has been uploaded to our website and other platforms for public information. We will respond to these applicants in line with the Electoral Act and Regulations and Guidelines for Political Parties 2022.

“However, the Commission notes that one association has already changed its interim Secretary as a result of defection to another association. To facilitate the consideration of these applications, the Commission appeals to associations to maintain consistency of their proposed leadership and addresses so that they do not by their own actions cause a delay to the timely consideration of their applications.”

The statement also dropped the hint that it has approved supplementary regulations and guidelines in line with its powers under the law to issue Regulations, Guidelines or Manuals for the purpose of giving effect to the provisions of Section 65 of the Electoral Act 2022, which empowers INEC, to review declaration and return in elections that are not made voluntarily or done contrary to the law, regulations and guidelines for the election.

