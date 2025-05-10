Dangote launches N15bn five-year development plan for Kano varsity

The President of Dangote Group, Aliko Dangote, has launched a N15 billion five-year development plan for the Aliko Dangote University of Science and Technology (ADUSTech), Wudil, Kano State.

Dangote stated this at the 2nd investiture of Chancellor and 5th combined convocation ceremony award for first degrees, higher degrees and honourary degrees on Saturday.

He said the launch of the N15 billion five-year development plan is meant for infrastructural projects in the university and promised to make the university one of the three leading universities in Nigeria.

According to him, the development plan would include the design and construction of male and female hostels, the establishment of a world-class multipurpose computer laboratory with 24-hour internet, and the establishment of a mini solar power plant that will provide a constant electricity supply for the university.

Addressing the Kano State governor, Abba Yusuf, Dangote said, “Your Excellency – the Visitor Sir, this university must be repositioned to lead the race of producing cutting edge research and highly skilled manpower that meets the requirements of market demands, industries and real problem solvers in our society.

“It is in this vein that I wish to use this opportunity to announce the launch of the 5-year development plan, which I envision for this institution. Over the next 5 years, we will commit the sum of N15 billion to the following projects:

“The design and construction of additional student hostels, design and construction of a world-class engineering lab, design and construction of a world-class multipurpose computer lab—open to all students of the institution, which will also be equipped with 24-hour internet access to support academic research.

“The installation of a mini-solar plant to support access to power on campus. We also undertake to design and construct a befitting Senate building that will house the administration of this institution.”

The businessman also promised to employ the best performing engineering students of the university in the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and the Dangote Cement on graduation.

He said, “We will also reserve post-NYSC employment slots for the best performing graduates in engineering and other related courses that form part of our areas of interest at the Dangote Petroleum Refinery and Petrochemical Plant and Dangote Cement Plants.

“The execution of this development plan will be carried out in close partnership with the Governing Council, with a proper project management delivery structure in place to ensure seamless execution on budget and on schedule.”

Additionally, he appreciated Governor Yusuf for investing in education by declaring a state of emergency in the sector, describing it as a means of addressing modern-day challenges.

“As we celebrate these achievements, it is also an opportunity to remind ourselves of the challenges that lie ahead, especially in trying to increase the enrollment of our children in schools.

“I commend His Excellency the Governor, Engineer Abba Kabir Yusuf in dealing with our out of school children challenge by declaring a state of emergency in the education sector, but I also ask that we the private citizens do more to help the government in increasing the enrollment of our children in schools, especially those between the ages of 7-14, so they have the appropriate foundation that prepares them for the very competitive world that we live in today. A world that is driven by innovation and enabled by technology.

“This is why I am very proud of my affiliation with this institution, that is focused on science and technology. My appeal to the vice-chancellor and the faculty is to remember that their efforts are geared towards preparing the students under their care for the real world, where they will be tested, pushed and tasked.

“In its 25 years of existence, this university is gaining ground by making rapid growth in a bid to establish its vision of being a centre of excellence. This accomplishment is a result of the conducive and enabling working environment in the University. I am aware that our university is excelling in different areas of research and innovation.

“Kano State is today home to 25 tertiary institutions, 13 of which are owned by the Federal and State Governments, and 12 are privately owned. Our great state is not only the commercial nerve centre of Nigeria, but with these many institutions, we are growing into an intellectual fountain for the country.

“It is with great enthusiasm that I take up this position, and I am ready to move ahead with all your support in accomplishing the tasks associated with this role.”

On his part, Governor Yusuf said his administration has approved the construction of the road networks and drainage in the university.

He further announced an automatic foreign scholarship to the nine best-performing graduating students of the university.

The Vice Chancellor of the University, Professor Musa Yakasai, thanked the Chancellor for his efforts in sustaining the infrastructure of the university since its establishment.

He, however, noted that despite the achievements attained by the University, it is still confronted with infrastructural deficiency, especially students’ and staff accomodations, road networks and buildings.

“We have secured full accreditation from the National Universities Commission (NUC) for 41 full-time undergraduate programmes, reinforcing our reputation for academic qualities.

“The University currently runs 45 full-time undergraduate degrees, 10 part-time undergraduate degrees, and 57 postgraduate programmes in 6 faculties and 37 departments.

“Our student population stands at 21,877, supported by 672 teaching staff – including 63 Professors and over 245 Ph.D holders and 1,790 non-teaching staff.

“Our researchers have earned national and international grants, driving innovations especially in agriculture, technology, and education.

“Kano State Government had acquired an additional 100 hectares for campus expansion, including the construction of a new Senate Building,” he stated.

At the event, an honorary doctorate in business administration was conferred on Alhaji Dahiru Barau Mangal; Senator Rabiu Kwankwaso was conferred an honorary doctorate of science, while Prince Arthur Ikpechukwu Eze also received an honorary doctorate in business administration.

Others are Dr. Ahmad Adeniyi Raji, SAN, Honourary Doctor of Law, and Alhaji Mustapha Ado Muhammad, who received an Honourary Doctor of Business Administration.

