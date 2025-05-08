Uba Sani commends Dangote’s fight against hunger in Nigeria

Governor Uba Sani has commended Alhaji Aliko Dangote and the Aliko Dangote Foundation for unrelenting commitment to the fight against hunger and poverty in Nigeria.

The Governor gave the commendation during the distribution of 35,000 bags of 10 kilograms of rice to the 23 local governments of Kaduna State by the Aliko Dangote Foundation on Thursday.

Governor Uba Sani who was represented by his Chief of Staff, Alhaji Sani Liman Kila, noted that each local government will get 1,522 bags, adding that the Foundation’s interventions have been well targeted and impactful.

Governor Sani said that ‘’Aliko Dangote’s social protection initiatives align with the policies and programmes of our administration on social investment.

‘’Since the inception of our administration, we have impacted the lives of our citizens through the delivery of basic services with a focus on health, education and social protection,’’ he said.

‘’We have been supporting economic recovery through inclusive growth and development, financial inclusion and literacy for the poor and vulnerable, humanitarian response focusing on Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs), and improving peace, safety and security,’’ he added.

The Governor promised to ‘’continue to partner with people-focused foundations like Aliko Dangote Foundation to improve the living conditions of the poor and vulnerable in our state.’’

Speaking at the event, Alhaji Sadiq Ahmed, the representative of the foundation, said that the Aliko Dangote Foundation Annual National Food Intervention Project is ‘’targeting over one million less privileged Nigerians nationwide.’’

According to him, the distribution cuts across all the 774 local governments and it is ‘’in line with the core values of Alhaji Aliko Dangote’s businesses and the Aliko Dangote Foundation.’’

Alhaji Sadiq said that the initiative embodies compassion, solidarity and shared responsibility which are part of the Foundation’s response to the current economic challenges in the country.

He further said that the distribution of palliatives ‘’reflects commitment to supporting our communities in line with our core values.’’

ALSO READ FROM NIGERIAN TRIBUNE