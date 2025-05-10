Mining Cadastre office rakes in N6.95bn in Q1 2025

The Director General of the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO), Engineer Obadiah Simon-Nkom, has attributed the the agency’s Q1 2025 revenue, exceeding N6.95 billion to sweeping reforms, digital transformation, and strategic licensing practices.

In an interview with journalists, Simon-Nkom emphasised that the success stems from the implementation of a fully digitalised licensing platform, EMC+, operational since November 2022, which now serves as the sole channel for all mineral title applications and transactions in Nigeria.

“The only channel for submission is the EMC+ system. It’s completely online, transparent, efficient, and real-time,” he said.

According to the DG, these efforts are part of broader reforms inspired by the Honourable Minister of Solid Minerals Development’s seven-point agenda, aimed at curbing illegal mining, enhancing investor confidence, and sanitising the sector.

“We are no longer just hopeful. We are witnessing the realisation of a vision that is transforming Nigeria’s mining industry,” he noted.

He said the MCO has transitioned from outdated polygon-based licensing to a modern, web-based electronic mining cadastral system that tracks every stage of the application process.

This leap, the DG said, has improved transparency and reduced room for manipulation. “What we see here in Abuja, applicants can see from anywhere in the world,” he added.

Engineer Simon-Nkom said this transparency extends to public accountability. “The MCO works closely with agencies such as the ICPC, EFCC, DSS, NFIU, NEITI, and Civil Defence. The ICPC has recently cleared the office of compliance concerns and commended its digitization efforts.

The NFIU, in particular, sees licensing agencies like the MCO as critical to Nigeria’s efforts to exit the global Financial Action Task Force (FATF) “grey list.”

He noted that the N6.95 billion revenue was driven by system-governed fees such as annual service fees, processing charges, late renewal penalties, and search/certification charges.

“Out of 955 applications received in Q1, 651 were for exploration licenses—an expected trend given exploration’s role as the foundation for viable mining projects.

“The principle remains: ‘Use it or lose it.’ We’re no longer in an era where people hoard vast mineral-rich lands without development. If the deposit is not economically viable, surrender the title and move on,” Simon-Nkom emphasised.

The DG noted that the review of license fees, far from being arbitrary, involved recalibrating charges to match land usage realities.

“If you want to hold 200 square kilometres, you’ll now pay proportionately. No more paying the same fee as someone holding 20 square kilometres,” he explained.

Engr. Simon-Nkom disclosed that 152 license modifications were processed in Q1, covering mineral changes, relinquishments, transfers, and renewals.

This process has become a strategic tool to streamline the licensing system, encourage operational mines, and weed out speculators.

“In line with international practices, the MCO is also reviewing policy frameworks to mandate partial relinquishment of land after the first renewal, a move meant to optimize land utilization and increase access for serious investors.” He noted.

Beyond licensing, the MCO serves as a quasi-adjudicatory body on land disputes and community-related mining issues. The DG described the Office as a “mini court,” handling petitions with legal and technical scrutiny. Mechanisms such as affidavits, traditional ruler validation, and community engagement are employed to ensure due process.

“We do not ignore complaints. We investigate, verify on-site if needed, and mediate fairly. This helps de-escalate potential litigation and keep the sector moving forward,” he said.

He said with zonal offices established across all geopolitical zones, the MCO has decentralised access to services. For the quarter under review, Niger State led in application submissions, 75 in total, owing to its known mineral potential, especially in gold and other precious resources.

