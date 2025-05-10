I’m committed to prioritising constituents’ interests — Senator Imasuen

The Chairman, Senate Committee on Ethics, Privileges and Public Petitions, Senator Neda Imasuen, has said that popular interest remained the key driver of his agenda at the National Assembly.

Imasuen of the Labour Party, who represents Edo South Senatorial District, stated this while outlining the series of motions and bills he has introduced in the Senate to address issues of insecurity, education, and healthcare affecting his constituents and Nigerians at large.

Commenting on recent violent attacks in parts of Edo South, the senator said: “The renewed assaults on Columbo Camp and Marindoti Gbelamotin in Ovia Sout-West, and Siluko Ward in Ovia North-East Local Government Areas, have resulted in deaths, displacement of residents, and disruption of farming activities.”

He urged the Federal Government to “reinforce security in the affected areas, investigate the causes of the violence, and implement long-term safety measures to restore confidence in the area.”

On education, Senator Imasuen said he sponsored the Federal College of Education, Abudu (Establishment) Bill, 2024, aimed at establishing a tertiary institution dedicated to training qualified teachers in Edo.

“The proposed college would boost the quality of education in the region, support economic growth through job creation, and address the chronic shortage of trained teaching personnel,” he said.

The senator also highlighted the importance of healthcare reform, stating that he was sponsoring the Federal Medical Centres Act (Amendment) Bill, 2025.

According to him, the bill will “strengthen the operational framework of federal medical centres, improve service delivery, and make healthcare more accessible to rural and underfunded communities.”

