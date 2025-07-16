Paranormal investigator, Dan Rivera, dies while touring with ‘Annabelle’ doll

Dan Rivera, a paranormal investigator known for working with the allegedly haunted doll “Annabelle,” has died while on tour at the age of 54.

According to Adams County Chief Deputy Coroner, Scott Pennewill, the paranormal investigator passed away on 13 July 2025 in a hotel room in Gettysburg, Pennsylvania.

“His death was nothing suspicious,” Pennewill said. “The coroner’s office and the state police were called to the scene on Sunday night … he did go for an autopsy today and it’s pending.”

The autopsy results are expected within 60 to 90 days.

Rivera was alone at the time of his death. Annabelle, the doll that Rivera helped transport for public exhibitions, was not found in the room. Pennewill noted that she may have been inside a van parked at the hotel, though that hasn’t been officially confirmed.

The news of Rivera’s death was shared by the New England Society for Psychic Research (NESPR) in a Facebook post.

“It’s with deep sadness that Tony, Wade, and I share the sudden passing of our close friend and partner, Dan Rivera,” the post read. “We are heartbroken and still processing this loss. Dan truly believed in sharing his experiences and educating people on the paranormal. His kindness and passion touched everyone who knew him. Thank you for your support and kind thoughts during this difficult time.”

Rivera had been on the NESPR’s “Devils on the Run Tour,” which features the group’s paranormal work and includes public viewings of Annabelle. NESPR was founded by Tony Spera, the son-in-law of late paranormal investigators Ed and Lorraine Warren.

The doll, a red-haired Raggedy Ann figure, became the subject of interest in 1968 when the Warrens investigated claims by a nursing student and her roommate that it was haunted.

“Almost immediately, the roommates noticed strange occurrences with the doll, and they were introduced to a medium who told them the doll was inhabited by the spirit of a young girl named Annabelle,” according to NESPR’s website. “The two roommates tried to accept the doll’s spirit and please it only to have it reciprocate maliciousness and violent intent.”

The Warrens later described Annabelle as “demonically possessed.” NESPR explains: “They removed the doll from the house and encased it in a glass box to contain the evil-spirited entity.”

Annabelle is now displayed in a secure enclosure at the Warren Occult Museum in Connecticut, surrounded by crosses and holy water, according to NBC News.

The case inspired Annabelle Rises, the latest instalment in The Conjuring film series, released in July 2025. The Warrens’ work also included a 1971 haunting in Rhode Island, which formed the basis for the original Conjuring film.

Speaking earlier this year, NESPR founder Tony Spera said, “The Annabelle doll is probably one of the most infamous dolls on the planet,” adding that, “The doll is something to be respected, not revered.”

In May, NESPR dismissed false rumours that the doll had been stolen. “In a way, I don’t blame people for being skeptical,” Spera said. “If people don’t know about the demonic, it’s very difficult to believe that these things are happening, but they do happen.”

