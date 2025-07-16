2027: Attempts to divide Tinubu, Shettima will fail, Group warns political detractors

The Northern Vanguard (NV), a political advocacy group based in Abuja, has issued a strong appeal against what it described as attempts to disrupt the growing synergy between President Bola Ahmed Tinubu and Vice President Kashim Shettima, as Nigeria approaches the 2027 election cycle.

In a statement on Thursday, Chief Edward Gulak, President of the Northern Vanguard, urged those he referred to as political detractors to desist from what he called “a coordinated campaign of discord” allegedly aimed at undermining the productive working relationship between the nation’s two top leaders.

Chief Gulak described the current atmosphere in the presidency as one of “uncommon loyalty, harmony, and shared vision,” noting that any effort to sow division between Tinubu and Shettima would be “misguided and counterproductive to national unity.”

“We believe that certain political actors, possibly driven by personal frustrations or miscalculations, are attempting to manufacture a rift between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima in order to create instability ahead of 2027,” he said.

“These individuals may be disappointed by the visible unity and mutual respect that defines the relationship between the President and his Vice. Unlike the well-known tensions that existed in past administrations, what we see today is a partnership built on trust and shared goals.”

Chief Gulak commended President Tinubu for what he described as “an inspired choice” in selecting Shettima as his running mate in 2023, noting that the former Borno governor has proven to be an effective and strategic partner in governance.

“Mr. President demonstrated great foresight in choosing Senator Kashim Shettima—a man of integrity, discipline, and depth—as his partner in nation-building. Those who once underestimated his impact now recognise that Vice President Shettima offers more than symbolic balance; he offers solid substance,” Gulak stated.

The Northern Vanguard went further to describe the Vice President as “a thoughtful, loyal, and pragmatic leader who consistently prioritises national interest over personal ambition.”

“Shettima is not only a former governor with demonstrable experience; he is also a keen strategist and patriotic public servant who understands the complex dynamics of Nigeria’s security and economic challenges,” Gulak added.

He warned that any efforts to disrupt the working relationship between the two leaders would not resonate with Nigerians who are more focused on peace, progress, and good governance.

“Nigerians are less interested in speculation or recycled narratives of political conflict. What they want is leadership that delivers results. And that is exactly what this duo represents. Undermining them serves no one,” he said.

According to the group, the ongoing mutual respect and cooperation between President Tinubu and Vice President Shettima present Nigeria with a rare chance to build long-term political stability.

“Those who anticipated internal divisions at the Villa must now accept that such expectations have not materialised. Vice President Shettima has demonstrated maturity, loyalty, and a strong commitment to the responsibilities of governance,” the statement read.

The group also appealed to the media and political commentators to exercise discretion and objectivity in their reporting, urging them to avoid being swayed by speculative narratives or unverified claims.

As political activities gradually build toward 2027, the Northern Vanguard called on all stakeholders to focus on constructive engagement and national development, rather than stoking suspicion or discord.

“This administration needs support and stability, not unnecessary distractions. Those promoting unfounded conspiracy theories must understand that Nigerians are paying attention—and history will remember where each person stood,” Chief Gulak concluded.