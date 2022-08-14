Cybercrime: Convicted corps member a deterrent to others ― NYSC

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC), at the weekend, said the conviction of Corps Member, Christopher Adetuberu, arising from his involvement in cybercrime will serve as a deterrent to others.

While expressing disappointment over the development, the Scheme in a statement issued by its Spokesperson, Mr Eddy Megwa, in Abuja said the convict’s action was not a paradigm for other Corps Members “therefore does not represent the behavioural disposition of an average Corps Member.”

It described the convict’s conduct, as “a shameful act that is antithetical to the ideals and image of the National Youth Service Corps.

“While the Scheme unreservedly upholds the judgment of the court which doubtlessly will serve as a deterrent to other Nigerians of like minds.”

To this end, it urged Corps Members to exhibit at all times the ideals of patriotism, humility, selfless service, discipline, among others which the Scheme stands for.

It warned that Corps members who fall short of the law will not be shielded.

