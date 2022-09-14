Customs intercept 80,000 litres of adulterated diesel in Ogun

Operatives of the Zone A Federal Operations Unit of Nigeria Customs Service have intercepted two tankers laden with poorly produced 80,055 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (AGO), popularly called diesel in the Ijebu Ode area of Ogun State.

Acting Controller of the unit, Hussein Ejibunu, who handed over the petroleum product to officials of Nigeria Midstream and Downstream Petroleum Regulatory Agency (NMDPRA), on Wednesday, said the drivers of the trucks escaped upon sighting customs officers on patrol.

After careful study of the documents being used to convey the product and analyses samples, it was discovered that the papers were forged and the diesel was of poor standard.

He said customs wrote to NMDPRA to verify the status of the products and authenticity of documents found in the vehicles which were both confirmed to be fake.

Giving a breakdown of the seizures and particulars of means of conveyance, the Acting Controller said one of the tanker truck with registration number DBT 599 XA was laden with 44,450 litres while the other one with registration number USL 561 ZC had 35,605 litres of the AGO.

Deputy Comptroller Ejibunu warned that FOU Zone A area of responsibility will always be a no-go area for smugglers, duty evaders and perpetrators of other illegal activities.

He advised Nigerians to be patriotic and shun any form of commercial activity that runs foul of the law.

Patrick Musa, an official of the NMDPRA while receiving the seizures explained that the products were found to be off specification and fell below approved standards for use in Nigeria.

He added that the product could not have been lifted from any approved depots within the country.

Musa commended the Nigeria Customs Service for the seizure which he described as the good beginning of a productive synergy between NMDPRA and the NCS.





