The Confluence University of Science and Technology (CUSTECH), Osara has matriculated 733 students as the Vice Chancellor of the institution, Professor Engr. Salawu Sadiku urged new intakes to be security conscious at all times.

The 3rd Matriculation Ceremony took place on Wednesday at CUSTECH Campus, in Osara, Kogi.

In his speech the Vice-Chancellor, Engr. Professor. Salawu Sadiku said, “In the last two decades, security challenges have permeated the social fabric of our nation, in various forms. Security consciousness bad conscientiousness in our immediate environment have become germane elements of survivability.

“On this note, students and other CUSTECH Community members are strongly advised to avoid solitary movements especially into areas that are largely devoid of human presence. Night outings should be totally avoided or reduced to essentials only,”.

On the other hand, Engr. Prof. Salawu Sadiku acknowledged with deep sense of gratitude the enormous congenial neighbourhoods provided for CUSTECH by Osara communities, Abobo communities and other communities.

“On behalf of the Management, Staff and indeed the entire CUSTECH Community, I stand here to welcome our fresh students who have just joined the university family by reason of matriculation oath administered to them a while ago.”

He added, “Enrolment into a university is not an end in its own right. On the contrary, it ushers in a new beginning in your quest for advanced knowledge and the university is the bastion of academic standards. As an institution, the university on the one hand serves as the guardian of reason, inquiry and philosophical openness, and on the other hand function as the reservoir of the products of such inquiry from which applications to myriads of human endeavours are drawn.”

Moving forward, Engr. Prof. Salawu Sadiku added that “We are desirous of bringing in new programmes in Environmental Sciences, and Management and Sciences in the 2023/2024 academic session. We have undergone the mandatory resource assessment by the National Universities Commission (NUC), for the eleven new programmes involved which are: Architecture, Building, Geography, Urban and Regional Planning, Surveying and Geoinformatics, Economics, Actuarial Science, Accounting, Business Administration, Transport and Logistics Management and Human Resource Management.”

The Vice-Chancellor also counselled the matriculating students on the need to be security conscious at all times.

“Their friendly disposition towards our students and staff alike imbues confidence and sense of acceptability in them. The communities are always ready Tonto partner CUSTECH in evolving strategies for sustainability security architecture for CUSTECH Campus and its environs,” he said.

