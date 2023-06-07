Zamfara State Governor Dauda Lawal has visited the headquarters of the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC), Abuja, seeking more collaboration and partnership on youth empowerment.

This is contained in a statement signed and made available to newsmen by the Senior Special Assistant to the Governor on Media and Publicity Malam Sulaiman Bala Idris on Wednesday in Gusau.

The Statement Added that, during the visit, Governor Lawal was received by the Director General of the council, Jelani Aliyu, and his top management staff.

However, Governor Lawal expressed the readiness of the Zamfara State Government to partner with the National Automotive Design and Development Council (NADDC) to empower the youths of the state with requisite vocational skills for self-reliance and sustainability.

Governor Dauda Lawal said, “We are here as part of my resolve to scout for any available opportunities that would add value to our Dear State, Zamfara. My government has identified areas of concern, such as security, education, agriculture, empowerment, and youth development.

“I have learned that the NADDC has constructed an Automotive Training Centre in Gusau, which is yet to be commissioned. My government will provide you with all the necessary support to ensure the smooth commissioning and operation of the Center. We also look forward to more positive collaborations that would make Zamfara better.”

In his remarks, the Director General of the NADDC, Jelani Aliyu said the visit by Governor Lawal was a welcome development that shows the high level of commitment from the new administration.

He expressed gratitude to the governor for giving the council a nod to set a day for the official commissioning of the Automotive Training Centre in Gusau.

Jelani further explained that the Automotive Training Center comprises equipment for training and repair of mechanical and electrical components. The equipment consisted of 4 post lifts, two post lifts, scissors lift, wheel alignment, tire removal, OBDII diagnostic, welding machine, braking testing equipment, drilling machine, and air conditioner testing machine, among others.

